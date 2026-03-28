Fake dollar bills distributed in Pattaya by tourists

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Foreign tourists in Pattaya were caught distributing counterfeit US$100 bills while filming content on Thursday, March 27, prompting a public warning after some vendors nearly faced legal trouble for attempting to exchange the fake notes.

A Facebook user raised the alarm after witnessing well-dressed tourists, described as resembling affluent Arabs, handing out money to members of the public, particularly children, as part of a content creation exercise. The tourists were suspected of using counterfeit US$100 bills, and the public was urged to photograph them as evidence.

Police investigated the scene at the Runway Market on Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

A local vendor, referred to by the pseudonym Ake, described an encounter with two men believed to be Indian nationals. They approached a woman carrying a child and offered a 100 baht note in exchange for permission to film.

Once filming wrapped, the tourists asked for the baht notes back and replaced them with what appeared to be US$100 bills, handing them to the child’s mother and aunt. The recipients initially believed the bills were genuine.

However, vendors who received the notes and tried to exchange them were turned away. The word “COPY” was visibly printed on the bills, confirming them as counterfeits.

The public is advised to exercise caution, as handling or attempting to exchange counterfeit currency can result in legal consequences.

In another separate incident, Two Israeli nationals, 25 year old Matan and 27 year old Omer, were arrested in Koh Samui on October 11 for exchanging counterfeit US$50 notes at Samui Airport’s Government Savings Bank booth. The fake notes passed an outdated verification machine, causing losses of 21,840 baht. Both face charges of counterfeiting foreign currency and possession with intent to distribute.