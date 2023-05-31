Residents in Thailand rally against US interference, demand an end to meddling (video)

Photo via Facebook/ประชาไท Prachatai.com

Chiang Mai residents expressed their concerns about the United States meddling in Thailand’s internal affairs and gathered outside the US consulate urging them to stop interfering.

The Move Forward Party (MFP), led by the future Prime Minister Pita Limjaroenrat, garnered the highest number of votes from citizens across Thailand. As a result, the party is now making preparations to form a coalition government in conjunction with eight other political parties.

During their campaign, the MFP made known that they aimed to revise Section 112 of the Criminal Law, which pertains to accusations of royal defamation. This proposition ignited a debate among the public, as many expressed concerns regarding the status of the Thai monarchy.

Some groups of people believe that the MFP joined hands with Joe Biden’s government to lower the status and power of the royal family as the US has a history of sticking its unwanted nose in other nations’ foreign policies.

On Wednesday, May 24, the US made a formal request to Thailand, urging a revision of Section 112 to safeguard human rights. Furthermore, the US called for the release of political activists who had been charged and imprisoned under this section due to their participation in protests or their criticisms of the Thai political system and government.

In response to the US’s actions, some Thai citizens perceived it as an attempt to meddle and interfere in Thailand’s internal affairs and exert control over the nation. Consequently, they took to the streets in protest.

In Chiang Mai province yesterday, a group of over 100 members, identifying themselves as “Chiang Mai People Love the King,” donned yellow shirts and staged a demonstration outside the US consulate. The members of the group also hold the sign that said…

“My country. My King. Do not interfere!!”

After the protest went on for a while, the US Consulate General of Chiang Mai, Raymond D Morton, then came to discuss with the group and took the document submitted by the group leader Theera Wisitwanit. Morton also insisted to the group that the US had never planned to intervene Thai political system or election.

The group leader, Teera, spoke to ThaiRath about the movement. He said…

“We submitted the document to the US to enhance their understanding of the Thai governmental system and to emphasize that Thailand is an independent country with a governmental structure that is intertwined with the royal family.”

Follow us on :













ThaiRath reported that the demonstrators concluded their gathering by singing the Thai Royal Anthem, also known as Sansoen Phra Barami, before dispersing peacefully.