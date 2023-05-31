Hotels in Sathorn offering luxurious stay

PHOTO: The Sukhothai

Sathorn – the ultimate destination for both merry-makers and business moguls intending to revel in the delights of Bangkok. As the beating heart of the city’s financial and entrepreneurial sectors, Sathorn is not just all work and no play. In fact, it flaunts an assortment of classy restaurants, nifty cafés, illustrious landmarks, and vivacious hotspots for the high-spirited folk. Moreover, it’s close to Bangkok’s most famous attractions and happening areas like Sukhumvit. And if you want to stay in Sathorn, you’ll find some of Thailand’s trendiest hotels offering luxurious facilities and quality services. Here are some of the best hotels in Sathorn!

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Address: 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Nestled in the bustling core of Sathorn, the Banyan Tree Bangkok stands as an oasis of tranquillity, offering a respite from the lively urban jungle. With some of the swankiest accommodations in Bangkok, this luxurious establishment provides an exquisite experience for its guests. Feeling peckish? The top-notch dining options will leave you spoilt for choice.

But the star of the Banyan Tree Bangkok is the renowned Vertigo and Moon Bar on its rooftop. One can’t help but be charmed by its panoramic views, especially as the sun dips below the horizon – simply smashing!

Craving some relaxation? The outdoor pool awaits, providing a delightful escape from the hubbub of the city. Lastly, be sure to immerse yourself in a pampering session at the Banyan Tree Spa that’s nothing short of blissful.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

Address: 13/3 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

As you step into The Sukhothai Bangkok, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the tranquillity of a beautiful garden paradise. Enhanced by an abundance of lotus ponds, you can enjoy a relaxing retreat amid the bustling city.

With leisure amenities such as a lovely swimming pool and a top-notch spa, you can unwind with ease. The spacious rooms, featuring elegant teakwood furnishings and exquisite Thai silks, cater to both your comfort and style needs.

As for your gastronomic desires, you won’t be disappointed, as the various delightful on-site restaurants serve up a mouth-watering selection of international and local cuisines to satisfy your taste buds.

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok

Address: 27 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Featuring large windows and cosy beds, the rooms at COMO Metropolitan Bangkok cater to your resting needs after a thrilling day of traversing Bangkok. Fancy a dip? The sizeable pool allows for a proper swim, while the well-equipped gym showcases cutting-edge equipment for your fitness pursuits. The spa entices you with its sophisticated treatment rooms and inviting hydro-pools.

Craving a bite? Make your way to the esteemed Nahm restaurant, boasting an impressive five-year streak of Michelin-star recognition. And for those of you travelling with little ones, worry not, as a babysitting service is readily available to lend a hand.

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok

Address: 291 Naradhiwas Rajanakarindra 24 Alley, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120

If you’re on the hunt for an opulent yet budget-friendly hotel in Sathorn, look no further than Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok. Featuring a massive free-form swimming pool, verdant surroundings, welcoming hospitality, and thoughtfully designed rooms, this hotel truly is a splendid home away from home.

In need of a sensorial getaway? Venture to the hotel’s Green Leaf Spa and Salon for some pampering indulgence. And when your taste buds yearn for a scrumptious meal, the on-site Albricias Restaurant awaits, offering delectable Mediterranean cuisine that’s bound to leave you satisfied.

W Bangkok

Address: 106 N S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Boasting eccentric pop culture elements in its architecture and interiors, W Bangkok undeniably ranks among the city’s hippest hotels. With its sleek black marble walls, reflective floors, mellow dance tunes, and striking lighting, the vibe is distinctly youthful and chic.

Complementing the captivating atmosphere, you’ll encounter charming staff, an enticing elliptical pool, and a range of fabulous spa treatments. For party-loving young guests, the hotel periodically hosts DJ-fuelled pool parties, offering the perfect mix of water-based fun and energetic beats.

So, next time you’re on the hunt for the perfect balance of entertainment and relaxation in Sathorn, be sure to book your stay at these hotels!

