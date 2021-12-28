Evacuation drills run for students in Thailand’s border region as violence in Myanmar escalates

With clashes just across the border between the Myanmar state military and the ethnic army troops so close that bullets are landing on Thai soil, students in Mae Hong Son are being trained on how to escape if the gunfire reaches the school grounds.

Soldiers and teachers ran drills over the weekend for students at the Baan Ta Fang school. An 8 metre long, 1.5 metre high shelter is on the school grounds to protect the students. The walls are made of concrete and the roof is made of wood and sand sacks. Food and water supplied in the shelter is enough to last three days.

The pictures shared by Thai media show 7 to 10 year old students, wearing their school uniforms and face masks, running and hiding under the shelter. The school is limited when it comes to equipment to keep the students safe, so the school is taking steps to prepare the students in case of a violence.

SOURCE: ASEAN News Agency