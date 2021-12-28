Central Thailand
Thai woman faces charges over fake job posts for masseuse positions in Japan
A woman in Thailand’s Isaan region is being accused of posing as a job broker by using Facebook to make fake recruitment posts for masseuse positions in Japan.
According to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, 37 year old Pawinee Yomseedum was arrested and charged with fraud at her house after using to advertise the recruitment service on social media and ask a 5,900 baht service fee from each victim to get them a job in Japan.
Chief of the ATPD Sub-Division 2 Pol Col Patthanapong Sripinproh said many others sent money to her bank account, which she eventually closed, cutting ties with the people who sent it.
Although several outstanding warrants for her arrest on similar charges in Bangkok and Khon Kaen were also found during a background check, Pawinee denied the charges and said she had returned the money to the police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
