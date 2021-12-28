Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Travel chaos continues into the week, Omicron and weather blamed
Rising Omicron infections, together with poor winter weather, are wreaking havoc on US airlines with nearly 1,000 flights affected yesterday – some cancelled, other postponed. The chaos is also hitting other parts of the world as tens of thousands of Christmas/new year travellers try to keep up with the dynamic situation.
Yesterday’s cancellations and postponements mark a fourth day of travel chaos, not only in the US, making it a not-so-merry-Christmas for thousands of passengers who have been left stranded at airports waiting for updates, or stuck online waiting for customer service operators to change their flights. Alaskan Airlines posted that they had a 7 hour waiting time on their customer service calls yesterday.
Around the world, 1,639 flights were cancelled yesterday, a third of those in the US. Major European carrier, Lufthansa has also been suffering staff shortages as more and more pilots and cabin crew members report in sick with the virus. Others are now being forced to quarantine on arrival in certain countries as the situation continually changes.
A significant number of cancellations also impacted Chinese airlines, particularly China Eastern and Air China. More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled between Saturday and Monday, many of them to Xi’an in the central west of China, where 13 million people are currently under lockdown.
The US Pacific Northwest has also had a spate of bad storms and poor weather that has impacted thousands of flights over the Christmas break. 110 departures or arrivals at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, alone, were affected yesterday. Alaska Airlines also had to cancel 140 flights yesterday.
The cancellations, whilst a headache for those affected, are still a small proportion of all flights.
Meanwhile, the US government’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting mandating vaccines for domestic flights within the US. In Thailand it is already a requirement of most airlines to check vaccine certificated at check in, with a few exceptions (the policies change from week to week) that require a recent, negative PCR test.
The US government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says a vaccine mandate should be considered for domestic air travel in the US. Although the doctor walked back his remarks in an interview on MSNBC yesterday saying he “didn’t expect to see a vaccine mandate anytime soon”.
“I did not say I support mandates on domestic flights. I said that is something on the table for consideration.”
The cruise ship industry is also being battered by the latest wave of Covid sweeping through the US. The US CDC yesterday reported that it was investigating 68 cruise ships after reports of Covid infections on board, many of them being refused port access in popular locations in the Caribbean.
Stocks plunged on several of the main US airlines as the travel situation remained unclear through the traditionally busy Christmas – new year travel period.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Does Thailand recognise legal gay marriage from other countries?
UN praises Vietnam over its participation in peacekeeping missions
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
Pattaya residents and expats accuse bank manager of fraud, hold protest
More than 5,000 refugees cross to Thai border as fighting intestifies in Myanmar
Thai woman faces charges over fake job posts for masseuse positions in Japan
Evacuation drills run for students in Thailand’s border region as violence in Myanmar escalates
Travel chaos continues into the week, Omicron and weather blamed
Thailand News Update | No cutoff for approved entry schemes & TUI flights to Phuket
Driven by Omicron, Australia’s daily new infections surge past 10,000 for first time
700 inmates fight at Isaan prison, 3 seriously injured
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
Phuket prepares to welcome Andrea Bocelli, attendees need negative Covid test
New Year glass half-empty for TAT due to Omicron variant
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT
Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT
Thailand News Update | Omicron Update & Impacts on Thai tourism
Governor cancels plan to allow all night drinking in Phuket on New Year’s Eve
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
- Events2 days ago
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Phuket3 days ago
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
- Thailand2 days ago
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
- 360 Reviews23 hours ago
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
Recent comments: