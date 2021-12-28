Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Travel chaos continues into the week, Omicron and weather blamed

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Rising Omicron infections, together with poor winter weather, are wreaking havoc on US airlines with nearly 1,000 flights affected yesterday – some cancelled, other postponed. The chaos is also hitting other parts of the world as tens of thousands of Christmas/new year travellers try to keep up with the dynamic situation.

Yesterday’s cancellations and postponements mark a fourth day of travel chaos, not only in the US, making it a not-so-merry-Christmas for thousands of passengers who have been left stranded at airports waiting for updates, or stuck online waiting for customer service operators to change their flights. Alaskan Airlines posted that they had a 7 hour waiting time on their customer service calls yesterday.

Around the world, 1,639 flights were cancelled yesterday, a third of those in the US. Major European carrier, Lufthansa has also been suffering staff shortages as more and more pilots and cabin crew members report in sick with the virus. Others are now being forced to quarantine on arrival in certain countries as the situation continually changes.

A significant number of cancellations also impacted Chinese airlines, particularly China Eastern and Air China. More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled between Saturday and Monday, many of them to Xi’an in the central west of China, where 13 million people are currently under lockdown.

The US Pacific Northwest has also had a spate of bad storms and poor weather that has impacted thousands of flights over the Christmas break. 110 departures or arrivals at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, alone, were affected yesterday. Alaska Airlines also had to cancel 140 flights yesterday.

The cancellations, whilst a headache for those affected, are still a small proportion of all flights.

Meanwhile, the US government’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting mandating vaccines for domestic flights within the US. In Thailand it is already a requirement of most airlines to check vaccine certificated at check in, with a few exceptions (the policies change from week to week) that require a recent, negative PCR test.

The US government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says a vaccine mandate should be considered for domestic air travel in the US. Although the doctor walked back his remarks in an interview on MSNBC yesterday saying he “didn’t expect to see a vaccine mandate anytime soon”.

“I did not say I support mandates on domestic flights. I said that is something on the table for consideration.”

The cruise ship industry is also being battered by the latest wave of Covid sweeping through the US. The US CDC yesterday reported that it was investigating 68 cruise ships after reports of Covid infections on board, many of them being refused port access in popular locations in the Caribbean.

Stocks plunged on several of the main US airlines as the travel situation remained unclear through the traditionally busy Christmas – new year travel period.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Cathat
2021-12-28 11:15
If you have time to spare go by air.
image
Poolie
2021-12-28 11:24
An article thinly describing how the chaos is mainly centered in America.
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand33 mins ago

Does Thailand recognise legal gay marriage from other countries?
Vietnam42 mins ago

UN praises Vietnam over its participation in peacekeeping missions
Phuket47 mins ago

TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Sponsored23 hours ago

Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

Pattaya residents and expats accuse bank manager of fraud, hold protest
Myanmar2 hours ago

More than 5,000 refugees cross to Thai border as fighting intestifies in Myanmar
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Thai woman faces charges over fake job posts for masseuse positions in Japan
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Evacuation drills run for students in Thailand’s border region as violence in Myanmar escalates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Travel chaos continues into the week, Omicron and weather blamed
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Update | No cutoff for approved entry schemes & TUI flights to Phuket
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

Driven by Omicron, Australia’s daily new infections surge past 10,000 for first time
Thailand4 hours ago

700 inmates fight at Isaan prison, 3 seriously injured
Malaysia5 hours ago

Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket prepares to welcome Andrea Bocelli, attendees need negative Covid test
Tourism6 hours ago

New Year glass half-empty for TAT due to Omicron variant
Video6 hours ago

No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending