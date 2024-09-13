Emirates takes luxury to new heights with fragrance collaboration

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

Emirates is soaring to new heights, unveiling its latest luxury enhancement—a first-of-its-kind partnership with Irish organic beauty brand VOYA.

Launching aboard First and Business Class, Emirates teamed up with VOYA to create bespoke Eau de Toilette fragrances, marking a new chapter in its premium travel experience. With sophistication and understated luxury at its core, this exclusive range is VOYA’s first-ever Eau de Toilette product.

Emirates will commission hundreds of thousands of bottles annually to grace the washrooms on its 400 daily flights, offering passengers a unique sensory experience inspired by the world. The fragrances, featuring natural essential oils sourced from global destinations, are elegantly presented in muted glass bottles.

VOYA founder Mark Walton describes the male fragrance—a calming blend of bergamot, pepper, and white florals.

“I’ve always loved the forest like the ocean. It’s earthy, fresh, and full of depth.”

The feminine fragrance is equally captivating, with notes of honeysuckle, neroli, and citrus.

Kira Walton, VOYA co-founder added that honeysuckle is synonymous with her childhood in Ireland.

“Pairing it with fresh citrus and woody notes, the scent is unashamedly sweet yet uplifting—ideal for travel.”

The new VOYA fragrances complement Emirates’ existing line of luxury spa products, available in the A380 Shower Spa and Business and First Class washrooms. VOYA’s range also includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and hand creams—all made with sustainably sourced seaweed from Ireland.

As part of Emirates’ commitment to responsible sourcing, VOYA products are packaged with recyclable materials, and the brand proudly supports Plastic Bank’s mission to reduce ocean plastic, reported TTR Weekly.

