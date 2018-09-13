Connect with us

Bangkok

Election between December 11 and May 9

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).

Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.

The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.

However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he added.

“But it will be a bit risky if (the election) is set for May 9,” Jarungwit said.

Asked about a remark by a government top figures that the election would be held on February 24, he said the EC could manage but it would depend on whether political parties were ready.

At issue is the need for political parties to conduct a primary vote to choose their MP candidates from among party members. Those wishing to run for an MP slot must join the party no later than 90 days before the election date, he said.

“We are ready to organise the election in 90,000 polling stations nationwide,” he said.

Election Commission secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

by Jessada Chantharak

Six Bangkok policemen have been transferred to inactive posts and are the subject of a fact-finding probe into allegations that they raided the home of a 49 year old food vendor and allegedly imposed a bogus 50,000 baht charge in exchange for his 'freedom' on the evening of August 10.

Somtam spicy salad vendor Sakchai Naen-udon had on August 13 initially filed a report, but not an official complaint, about the incident with the police. On September 10, he filed a complaint, along with additional information, at the Phayathai precinct in central Bangkok.

Sakchai said that while he was selling somtam at his stall on the night of August 10, his 30 year old daughter came crying to tell him that some 10 plain-clothes policemen had raided their house.

He rushed to his rented home and asked to see a search warrant, but the officers refused to show it to him. Instead, they claimed to have found an unspecified ...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Habitat Group launch Walden Sukhumvit 39

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the success of Walden Asoke launched in March this year, and now 90% sold, the Habitat Group is launching its second city centre luxury low rise condominium under the Walden brand – Walden Sukhumvit 39.

Developed under the concept of “Low Rise, High Living”, the 950 million baht development embraces nature in its design. With end-users and investors in mind, Walden Sukhumvit 39 is located in the most expensive rental area of Bangkok, Sukhumvit, where rates reach 1,000 baht per sqm/ month, and yields for Walden Sukhumvit 39 owners are expected to reach 5% per year.

“High-end condominiums continue to grow in popularity attracting both Thai and international buyers, as well as investors. With Grade A locations scarce, especially along Sukhumvit Road and the BTS route, land prices are at a premium, which in turn has meant prices for condominiums in Sukhumvit 39 have grow exponentially over the past five years ...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

BNK 48 pop idol under fire for hosting pro-junta programs

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

by Kittipong Thavevong of The Nation

A young Thai pop star has become the subject of a heated political debate and the target of attack for hosting a television show publicising the government’s achievements.

Anti-junta activists are calling the show 'political propaganda' and called out Cherprang Areekul, 'captain' of the popular girl pop band BNK 48 for “serving the dictatorship” and “helping whitewash the junta”.

The popular 22 year old is one of many showbiz celebrities recruited to host “Doen Na Prathet Thai” (Moving Thailand Forward). Yet, Cherprang appears to be the only one targeted by anti-junta activists.

Academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, who is living overseas to avoid the lese-majeste charge, describes Cherprang as a “detergent for dictatorship” and a “greenhorn in democracy”.

Rangsiman Rome, a student activist campaigning for an early election, said in his Facebook post that Cherprang has...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending