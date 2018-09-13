Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

The Night Bazaar market in the main city centre of Chiang Mai has been raided by 200 police. They seized 27,000 fake brand products with an estimated street value around 30 million baht. The raid started at 10pm on Wednesday night without warning, surprising shop owners.

The police went through 25 outlets seizing fake branded goods – shirts, bags, clothing, glasses, belts and shoes. The items were branded Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike and Addidas.

The Thai Government’s friendly neighborhood crime-buster, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparnm led his merry band to conduct the surprise raid. He says investigators would now track down the manufacturers, smugglers and even online sellers of the fake items. Surachete says those caught would face full legal action and asset seizure under the country’s anti-money laundering laws.

Thailand police has been conducting regular seizures of pirated goods in an attempt to follow-through with promises made to the US about cracking down on IP, patent and copyright infringements.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Facebook/Patchara Mayerku

The "Shut Up and Ride" motorcyclist gang in Chiang Mai is being praised for feeding homeless people every Friday night.

The leader of the project, Patchara Mayerku, says the group leader was carrying out the activity over five weeks and has inspired groups in other provinces to follow suit.














Patchara has posted photos and stories of the charity activities on his Facebook page which have already been widely shared.

He says the group was formed to ride out every evening to enjoy sunset views of Ch...
Chiang Mai

Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

The Thai cabinet has given the green light for the new light rail transit system in Chiang Mai.The new service will traverse above and below ground over a route of around 35 kilometres.

The announcement was made on September 11 by the Thai government spokesman, Maj Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd that the cabinet has approved the light rail transit system in Chiang Mai as well as a similar proposal for Phang Nga and Phuket.

For Chiang Mai, a 20 billion baht budget has been approved for the project. The total route will travel 35 kilometres. 24 kilometres of the distance will be underground. There will be three major routes...

Red route

12 stations include Nakorn Ping hospital, Airport, Big C Hang Dong (on ground 5.17 km, underground 7.37 km)

Blue route

13 stations include Chiang Mai Zoo, Tha Pae, Railway Station and Don Jun. (on ground 3.15 km, underground 8.77 km)
Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai bids for listing as a World Heritage Site

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Photo courtesy of the Chiang Mai World Heritage Project

Chiang Mai may soon be Thailand's sixth World Heritage Site. Thailand’s current five world heritage sites include the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani; the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex; the Historic City of Ayutthaya; the Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns; and the Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The Chiang Mai World Heritage Working Group is now ready to make its submission to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) to make Chiang Mai a world heritage city, Woralun Boonyasurat, head of the Thai Art Department at Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, said yesterday.

In her capacity as head of the Chiang Mai World Heritage Initiative Project, Woralun said the submission didn’t mean the northern city would automatically obtain the status yet and there was more work to b...
