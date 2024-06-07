Elderly man 20 million baht in debt after employer’s deception

Image courtesy of Khaosod

An elderly man faces destitution after being deceived by his employer, leading to a debt of 20 million baht and the seizure of his elderly pension, leaving him with no money for food.

A member of the local administrative organisation, 46 year old Phongchai reported that a local had been entangled in a bankruptcy case, resulting in a debt of over 20 million baht.

The man in question, 63 year old Boonyuen Jumlee from Chachoengsao province, revealed that his monthly elderly pension of 600 baht, which he has been receiving for the past three years from the Tha Takiap local administrative organisation, has been accumulating in his Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) account, totalling more than 20,000 baht.

However, the funds were inaccessible due to an asset freeze by a legal order from the enforcement office following the bankruptcy case.

Boonyuen explained that he received a summons for a central bankruptcy case at the end of May, involving himself and the Revenue Department. This follows the asset protection announcement.

He expressed his distress, saying he is severely stressed and physically unwell, suffering from back pain and swollen legs, making it difficult to walk. Seeking advice from Phongchai, he lamented that he and his wife were on the brink of starvation, with no rice to cook, hoping only to get his rightful pension to buy food.

Boonyuen recounted taking up construction work in Chanthaburi province over a decade ago. He agreed to put his name forward as a contractor, only to find himself wrongly indebted to the Revenue Department for over 20 million baht.

Documents were submitted to relevant agencies, including the enforcement office in Chachoengsao, but there has since been no progress.

Boonyuen pleaded for help, stating that he is now forced to skip meals and is physically unwell. He can no longer find work due to his condition. He resignedly remarked that if he must face imprisonment, so be it, but for now, he just needs enough money for food and basic sustenance, reported Khaosod.