Drugs found inside monk’s pillow at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Today, crystal methamphetamine and opioid patches have been found inside packages destined for Australia. The crystal methamphetamine was found inside a monk’s pillow. The drug pillow and other drug package were discovered by Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The drugs were found in 2 parcels and contained 490 grams of crystal methamphetamine secreted away in an orange monk pillow, nestled among other pieces of religious paraphernalia.

The other package contained 845 grams of opioid patches. Both packages came from Bangkok

ONCB secretary general Wichai Chaimongkhon says they’ve never found drugs hidden in religious items before. He adds that his office will share information with Australian authorities to try and locate the people who sent the packages.

Further, Wichai says the packages addressed to Australia, its neighbour New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea have been highly scrutinised as they are common destinations for drugs shipped from Thailand.

2 months prior, drugs were found concealed in notebooks. They were also destined for the Land Down Under. A couple of days before that, drugs were also found in a package… destined for Australia.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

