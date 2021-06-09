Connect with us

Thailand

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Police at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport seized crystal methamphetamine that was hidden in an express mail parcel destined for Australia. The Airport Interdiction Task Force searched the EMS package addressed to Melbourne and found bags containing a total of around 750 grams of crystal methamphetamine hidden in 3 large motorcycle parts.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin recently announced that the ministry is now working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand. The move follows busts in Australia and South Korea where methamphetamine had been trafficked from Thailand.

Somsak says Thailand is a major route for drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine and heroin. He says most of the drugs are produced outside of Thailand, primarily in Myanmar near the Golden Triangle, and then trafficked through several routes in Thailand to various other countries.

The recent bust at the Suvarnabhumi Airport was announced today by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongkol. He says information on the case will be shared with Australian police.

Following the drug seizure, Wichai also spoke with a representative from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime for Southeast Asia and the Pacific. To tackle the transnational drug trafficking operations, authorities from countries in the Mekong river basin, including China, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, will have a video meeting chaired by Thailand’s justice minister on July 5.

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia | News by Thaiger

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia | News by Thaiger

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Thailand

Justice Minister says Thailand is a major transit point in the illicit drug trade

Tanutam Thawan

Published

6 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Justice Ministry

Thailand is a major transit point in the transnational illicit drug trade, particularly crystal methamphetamine and heroin, with many routes destined for various countries, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

Due to the strict penalties for illegal drug production, Thailand is rarely used as a base to produce methamphetamine and heroin, the minister says. Most of the drugs are produced in Myanmar near the Golden Triangle, an area notorious for transnational drug trade where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet.

The drugs trafficked through Thailand end up in various countries around the world including China, Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Israel, New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Russia, the UK and the US.

Recent busts in Australia and South Korea involving drugs trafficked from Thailand prompted the Justice Ministry to announce that it is now working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.

In Australia last month, more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at 2.29 billion baht was seized from a Thai cargo ship at a port in Sydney. Australian Border Force searched the shipment and found the methamphetamine hidden inside electronic water heaters and barbecue grills.

In another recent bust, a Thai man was arrested in South Korea after authorities at Seoul’s Incheon Airport found more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in protein supplements smuggled on a flight from Thailand.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Thailand

Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

Stock photo by Tembela Bohle for Pexels

Police arrested 10 people for gathering and drinking alcohol in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, a violation of the local disease control measures banning alcohol consumption at restaurants. A local had called police reporting people were having a party at the restaurant last night. Hat Yai district chief Chawakit Suwankhiri says police went to the Khru Pattakhan Ban Thung restaurant immediately after the call and found liquor and beer bottles.

The owner of the restaurant, Sopha Sutthisan, and 9 others were arrested on charges of violating local emergency measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Police say the restaurant owner had been warned about the alcohol ban 3 times before the arrest.

With Covid-19 still on rise throughout Thailand, some provinces have been cracking down on gatherings, particularly those that involve alcohol, in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. Just last month, police raided a bar in Pattaya and arrested 32 people for gathering and drinking alcohol.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

A preliminary autopsy results suggest the billionaire couple died from drowning at the Koh Tao resort pool. Water was found in both their lungs and medical examiners at the Police General Hospital say the couple died from lack of oxygen. More tests are being done and police are still investigating.

Last Friday, the Thai-Indian couple Anshoo and Rakeshwar Sachatamakul, 55 and 58, travelled with their 34 year old son Ratish from a Chumphon to Koh Tao, an island in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast. After checking in to the Jamahkhiri Resort & Spa, the couple went to lounge by the swimming pool. Ratish went on a walk on the beach, but later went to the pool where he found his parents floating in the water.

No one was at the pool at the time of the couple’s death and surveillance cameras by the pool were not working. Police are now reviewing footage taken from other areas of the resort.

No signs of assault where found on the bodies. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the couple died from drowning. Medical examiners say water was found in their lungs and they died from lack of oxygen. Blood samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis and the results are expected to be released in 30 days. The Thai Examiner says that police also seized 5 bottles of beer for examination.

A report from the Bangkok Post said Anshoo’s body was found at a shallow area of the pool that was a metre deep. The deep end of the pool is about 2.2 metres deep.

Rakeshwar was the co-owner and CEO of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, owner of the the Bangkapi Manison apartments in Bangkok, and managing director of Wireform A.N., a Thailand-based manufacturer of precision springs and plastic parts.

Police are investigating to determine if the couple had conflict with anyone and are looking into the couple’s insurance records to investigate the beneficiaries.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Examiner

 

