Connect with us

Drugs

Over 1.5 kilos of heroin found hidden in notebooks at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Maya Taylor

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo - Mitch Barrie on Flickr

Over a kilo and a half of heroin has been found concealed in notebooks at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to a report by Thai Residents. It’s understood the shipment of 1.65 kilos of heroin was discovered after the Airport Interdiction Task Force received a tip-off about a suspicious consignment destined for Australia. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board made the discovery after examining a shipment of 9 notebooks in 2 separate boxes.

The notebooks had been placed in EMS boxes from Thailand Post, with both bearing the same Australian shipping address. Both boxes had been dispatched from post offices in the central province of Samut Prakan. The notebooks have been confiscated as evidence in the ONCB’s investigation and the police in Australia have been given details of the intended recipient.

ONCB representative, Wichai Chaimongkol, says Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, has ordered the authorities to crack down on international drug smugglers. Officials have been monitoring shipments since October 2020 and have so far found 19 shipments containing illegal drugs bound for Australia. In 1 incident, the authorities intercepted a box containing nearly 25 grams of crystal meth and another with over 60 grams of heroin inside. Other finds include illegal shipments of replica goods, as well as illegal items confiscated from repatriating Thai nationals.

Thai Residents reports that officials plan to install additional x-ray scanners to handle passenger baggage at both Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport and Phuket Airport. 23 machines have already been installed at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs18 seconds ago

Over 1.5 kilos of heroin found hidden in notebooks at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 mins ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
Best of29 mins ago

Top 5 Tax Firms in Thailand

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Malaysia37 mins ago

Lockdown extended for another 2 weeks in Malaysia
Food51 mins ago

Top 10 Restaurant-Bars in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?
Crime15 hours ago

Motorbike thieves arrested after a million baht of bikes stolen
Tourism17 hours ago

300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
Chiang Rai17 hours ago

Police warn child pornography is a serious matter after teacher caught downloading clips
Weather18 hours ago

Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast
Thailand18 hours ago

(Another) poll (also) shows Thais’ lack of confidence in vaccine campaign
Politics19 hours ago

Despite rumours, PM and goverment not planning early election
Thailand20 hours ago

Thai PM not happy with soccer gambling
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending