Drugs
Over 1.5 kilos of heroin found hidden in notebooks at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Over a kilo and a half of heroin has been found concealed in notebooks at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to a report by Thai Residents. It’s understood the shipment of 1.65 kilos of heroin was discovered after the Airport Interdiction Task Force received a tip-off about a suspicious consignment destined for Australia. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board made the discovery after examining a shipment of 9 notebooks in 2 separate boxes.
The notebooks had been placed in EMS boxes from Thailand Post, with both bearing the same Australian shipping address. Both boxes had been dispatched from post offices in the central province of Samut Prakan. The notebooks have been confiscated as evidence in the ONCB’s investigation and the police in Australia have been given details of the intended recipient.
ONCB representative, Wichai Chaimongkol, says Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, has ordered the authorities to crack down on international drug smugglers. Officials have been monitoring shipments since October 2020 and have so far found 19 shipments containing illegal drugs bound for Australia. In 1 incident, the authorities intercepted a box containing nearly 25 grams of crystal meth and another with over 60 grams of heroin inside. Other finds include illegal shipments of replica goods, as well as illegal items confiscated from repatriating Thai nationals.
Thai Residents reports that officials plan to install additional x-ray scanners to handle passenger baggage at both Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport and Phuket Airport. 23 machines have already been installed at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
