Driver killed and eight injured in passenger van crash | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: js100.com

Eight South Korean tourists have been injured in a fatal passenger van accident in Chachoengsao today.

In this case it’s alleged that the speeding van they were travelling in hit the rear of a pickup truck whilst it was making a U-turn. It also hit a motorcycle, before colliding with a concrete barrier at noon today.

The driver of the van, 56 year old Sangworn Chancharoen, was killed in the accident which occurred at the No 48 kilometer marker on the Bang Na-Trat Road in Bang Pakong district’s Tambon Bang Pakong.

Police say four of the South Koreans were critically injured, while the other four suffered less serious injuries. The eight were rushed to the Chularat 11 Hospital.

Motorcyclist 40 year old Prawit Jidcharoen suffered a broken left leg and was rushed to Bang Pakong Hospital.

Police said 40 year old Sanon Polchai, the driver of the pickup truck involved in the incident, and two of his passengers, were also injured and taken to the same hospital.

Sanon told police that he had been making a U-turn when the speeding van hit his pickup, causing the van to hit the motorcycle and lose control before crashing into the road barrier.

SOURCE: The Nation





