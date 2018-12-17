Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Entertainment

The new Galaxy Roof Club opens in Patong

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

The new Galaxy Roof Club opens in Patong

The new Galaxy Roof Club Patong had its official launch as Patong’s first and only roof club under the slogan “Where all stars meet.”

Dr. Josef Kastenberger – Owner, Ms. Olga Kotelenets – Managing Director and Mr. Nunthidej Phatanachinda – Advisor to Galaxy Roof Club Patong, are offering a new experience as the first and only roof club in Phuket overlooking Loma Park along Patong’s main beach road.

The new stylish rooftop venue is a new star on the Patong entertainment horizon featuring dusk till dawn entertainment with an epic line up of live events and parties, including DJs, live music and entertainment.

The new rooftop club is offering an affordable range of tasty dishes with both modern international and Thai cuisine – Sunday Brunch, dining under stars or late night cravings!

The new Galaxy Roof Club Patong will have a daily program of events…

Monday – LATINO STAR NIGHT; Latino star night with entertainment, Dancing Latino by instructor and have fun after with GALAXY/guest DJ.

Tuesday – THAI STARS MEET; Showing Thainess to all participant guest. There will be Thai style decoration, Thai dance, Thai music performance before beat up with GALAXY /Guest DJ.

Wednesday – LADIES STAR NIGHT; bring women gather to make community, present exotic cocktail/mocktial.

Thursday – DATE MY STAR; Date night where guest can meet and chat each other.

Friday – WHERE ALL STARS MEET; Retro party with 60-90’s music.

Saturday – GALAXY FEVER; Big party of GALAXY Roof Club Patong feature with special guest DJ.

Sunday – SUNDAY BRUNCH; like to eat and drink with friends and family.

The rooftop pool deck has a cabana, sun beds and deck chairs. Enjoy Patong’s new sunset seaview or anytime of the day.

The new Galaxy Roof Club opens in Patong



Trending