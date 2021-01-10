Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid | The Thaiger

Thailand
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Travel documents are now being required for anyone travelling in and out of 5 provinces in Thailand that have been badly hit by the 2nd wave of Covid-19. The documents would state the reasoning for travel in the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat and Chanthaburi-all under the red zone where maximum control is in place by authorities.
Such red zone areas have authorities encouraging people from travelling to and from the provinces until at least January 31 or when the Covid situation improves. However, if travellers have to visit those areas, they must apply for the documents and have the Mor Chana application installed on their mobile phones.
Furthermore, authorities say such travellers who display a need to visit those provinces, must undergo temperature screenings and symptom monitoring in order to control the spread of the virus.
Those in the general public who obtain the documents needed to travel, must have district chiefs or directors, village heads, local administrative chiefs, administrative officials, and heads of all police stations sign off on the documents, granting their approval. Civil servants must have documents issued by their respective agencies.
Companies and organisations where travel is necessary, must be in contact with the owners or heads of the agencies who are responsible for issuing the travel documents. And for those individuals who display the need to travel on a regular basis to those provinces may ask for documents that remain valid for a specific period of time.
Anyone who seeks to visit those 5 provinces must obtain the documents in their hometowns for roundtrip travels. The documents can be downloaded at http://www.moicovid.com.
For further details regarding travel requirements upon approval, click here to see the specifics.
As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 10,053 infections since the pandemic began, with over half being attributed to the recent 2nd wave that started a couple months ago.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Health Minister considers making lawbreakers pay for Covid treatment
Thailand’s Public Health Minister is considering making lawbreakers pay for their own Covid-19 treatment after pointing out that those who put the public at risk for the coronavirus should foot the bill for treatment.
Anutin Charnvirakul floated the idea on his Facebook after a meeting yesterday raised concerns about illegal gambling activities and human-smuggling that has contributed to the rise in infections, especially those migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid hotspot.
Now, as Thailand has reached 10,053 infections, with around 6,000 occurring during the second wave, the focus is turning to those who cross the border illegally. Some 200-300 Thais had allegedly crossed the border in the north to work at casinos and were trying to return home after such places were closed due to Covid.
It is estimated that more than 100 Thais were left stranded just across the border in Myawaddy, Myanmar after the shutdowns occurred. And now, the chief of police has travelled to Tak province’s Mae Sot district, where the migrants are largely coming back from Myanmar.
The chief is inspecting border control areas as 40 Thai people recently returned from Myanmar, with 17 testing positive for Covid. However, that group of returnees reportedly cooperated with law enforcement and entered quarantine upon arriving.
Security officials from both countries are currently discussing how to control the situation after finding out that a casino in Myanmar, which employs 300 local and Thai staff, experienced a Covid outbreak.
A coordinating centre was set up to work with the Sky Complex Casino in Myawaddy town to make sure that all Thai staff who wished to return are following the law. Regardless, Anutin says law breakers are putting a strain on the public health system and depriving others of medical attention as hospitals were forced to ration out medical services.
“The money that is supposed to be spent to provide medical care to the public will be used to look after those who break the laws and who knows for how long and how much. And for how long other people will lose their income and opportunities?”
“I’ll discuss this issue with agencies concerned to deter irresponsible acts because they think it is the government’s job to provide free medical treatment when they’re ill.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Travelling to Phuket? You need to be aware of the changed circumstances for arrivals, depending where you’re travelling from. A 3 page announcement was released by the Phuket PR department this afternoon with the new restrictions for arrivals on the island. The announcement splits up travellers into 5 potential groups.
All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” when they arrive in Phuket. People arriving from less high risk areas, Group 5 only, will not be required to quarantine. Everyone else will, including people travelling from anywhere in Bangkok.
The new restrictions are in effect from now until the end of the month, or until the situation “resolves”, according to the translation from the announcement.
Here are the links to download the Mor Chana App, in Thai and English versions…
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
Here are the 5 groups.
GROUP 1
People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat…
- Must present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas
Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request
Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 2
People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or the following districts in Bangkok… Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 3
People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 4
People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 5
People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
People who violate or fail to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to 20,000 baht, according to the order.
People may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to 40,000 baht or up to 2 years in jail, or both.
More information about the Mor Chana App here…
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
SOURCE: Phuket PR Department
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
The Mor Chana app won’t reveal personal data – Minister
The Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the Mor Chana has be “designed specifically” to protect the user’s data. As an example, it will only display a computer code instead of the user’s name. The Minister says it will only track the movements of each individual and not make their personal information public.
He admitted that the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control will have access to the data but added that the purpose of the app is to raise an alarm if users enter a high-risk area.
The Mor Chana is different from the older Thai Chana app. It can be uploaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
He said, that if everyone in a restaurant or crowded areas use the app… “they will know immediately if a high-risk person has been in the area over the past 14 days”.
“The app will help shop operators protect themselves by marking customers safe.”
He explained that the photo of the user, which can be uploaded from your phone library or taken specifically for the app after downloading, is only required for ID when travelling between provinces.
The Mor Chana app is an option for people with smartphones using wi-fi data. The Minister explained that people who don’t have a smartphone, but entering a ‘risky’ area, is advised to record their movements so any agency can access the information if they need to as part of the contact tracing of new infections.
The app is in both Thai and English.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
