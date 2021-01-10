Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid | The Thaiger

Travel documents are now being required for anyone travelling in and out of 5 provinces in Thailand that have been badly hit by the 2nd wave of Covid-19. The documents would state the reasoning for travel in the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat and Chanthaburi-all under the red zone where maximum control is in place by authorities.

Such red zone areas have authorities encouraging people from travelling to and from the provinces until at least January 31 or when the Covid situation improves. However, if travellers have to visit those areas, they must apply for the documents and have the Mor Chana application installed on their mobile phones.

Furthermore, authorities say such travellers who display a need to visit those provinces, must undergo temperature screenings and symptom monitoring in order to control the spread of the virus.

Those in the general public who obtain the documents needed to travel, must have district chiefs or directors, village heads, local administrative chiefs, administrative officials, and heads of all police stations sign off on the documents, granting their approval. Civil servants must have documents issued by their respective agencies.

Companies and organisations where travel is necessary, must be in contact with the owners or heads of the agencies who are responsible for issuing the travel documents. And for those individuals who display the need to travel on a regular basis to those provinces may ask for documents that remain valid for a specific period of time.

Anyone who seeks to visit those 5 provinces must obtain the documents in their hometowns for roundtrip travels. The documents can be downloaded at http://www.moicovid.com.

For further details regarding travel requirements upon approval, click here to see the specifics.

As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 10,053 infections since the pandemic began, with over half being attributed to the recent 2nd wave that started a couple months ago.

