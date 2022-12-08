Dog carries baby’s corpse out of a forest in eastern Thailand

A truck driver pulled over this afternoon when he saw a dog carrying the corpse of a baby out of a forest in Rayong province in eastern Thailand.

At 1pm, officers at Pluak Daeng Police Station received a report that a dog was seen carrying what appeared to be a baby’s corpse out of a forest in Pluak Daeng subdistrict.

Police, doctors from Pluak Daeng Hospital, and volunteers from Pluak Daeng District Rescue Unit rushed to the scene.

The remains of a baby girl were found on the side of the road. The baby’s left leg and brain were both missing, expected to have been eaten by dogs.

A preliminary investigation estimated the baby to have died at least three days ago. Doctors estimated that she was between six and seven months old.

The baby’s remains were taken to Pluak Daeng Hospital to undergo an autopsy.

The 37 year old truck driver Saichon [surname withheld] said he was driving his 10-wheel truck near a reservoir when he spotted a dog carrying something.

Saichon said the dog dropped what it was carrying in front of his truck. He parked the truck to find that the dog was carrying the remains of a baby.

The truck driver said he was deeply shocked and saddened by what he saw. He said the decaying corpse emitted a foul smell.

Saichon immediately called the police to the scene.

Police said they suspect that the baby died and was dumped in the forest out of guilt. Police said they are investigating and looking for the baby’s mother, who possibly lives in the local area.

