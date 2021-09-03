Bangkok
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Despite Bangkok still classified as a “dark red” zone, and the Covid-19 epicentre with thousands of new infections reported each day, the capital is one of the eight tourist destinations planned to reopen to travellers on October 1. A report from Nation Thailand says the Public Health Ministry has launched preparations for the reopening.
Other reopening schemes planned to start next month include Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chiang Khan in Loei, Koh Kood and Koh Chang in Trat, and Koh Samet of Rayong.
The plans still need to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The proposed start dates start days are in line with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s goal to reopen the country by October.
Pattaya is also on the list to reopen next month, despite Chon Buri ranking as one of provinces with the highest Covid-19 infection rate and still classified as a “dark red” zone with a nightly curfew and strict disease control measures. Pattaya News says the “bubble and seal” program for Pattaya is subject to change, but it is similar to the scheme on Koh Samui where tourists will need to stay in the area for the first seven days.
The “Charming Chiang Mai” reopening scheme is 90% ready to open next month and is waiting for approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Tourism Council president said, according to Nation Thailand.
The reopening scheme, similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” model, will allow travellers from overseas to enter through a sealed route and stay in the province without undergoing a 14-day quarantine. The council president says travellers will be allowed stay in Phuket during the first two weeks of their trip before traveling to other provinces in Thailand.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
4.6 million speed pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
Heavy rains in Pattaya bring some fun but also casualties
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Crime2 days ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Crime3 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Bangkok2 days ago
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
- Politics17 hours ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Recent comments: