Devotee donates gold to Thai statue after land sale

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 10:34, 29 February 2024| Updated: 10:34, 29 February 2024
54 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai woman devotee made a grand gesture of gratitude by donating gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings to a revered statue after selling her land for over a million baht. The act of devotion took place at Wat Sawang Arom in Nakhon Pathom, as believers and lottery enthusiasts gathered before the government lottery draw.

The serene premises of Wat Sawang Arom in Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom province, buzzed with excitement as believers and lottery enthusiasts flocked to the temple, seeking blessings and lucky numbers on the eve of the government lottery draw scheduled for March 1. A particular focus of these activities was the statue of Ta Thong Ngiew Rai, which stands alongside a sacred water basin believed to grant luck and fortune.

In a striking display of faith and thankfulness, a woman, after successfully selling over 20 rai (approximately 32,000 square metres) of previously unsellable land, presented a series of gold offerings to the statue of Ta Thong Ngiew Rai. The land, located in Trat province, had been unattractive to buyers due to poor conditions and frequent flooding. Despite this, the woman managed to sell it for 1.5 million baht (US$ 41,776) after making a vow to the revered figure.

Natthaya, a 35 year old hospital worker from Chanthaburi province, was among those who made the pilgrimage to the statue. She fulfilled her promise, made after her wish to sell the land was granted, by bringing 30 pig heads, 10 boiled chickens, 100 chicken eggs, gold bracelets, necklaces, and rings, along with 100 Pho leaves, to the temple as offerings, reported KhaoSod.

Related news

The ceremony of fulfilling the vow was led by Arun Rungreung Mueng Yot, who chanted prayers to ensure the successful completion of the act. Natthaya then placed the gold bracelet, necklace, and ring on the statue of Ta Thong. She expressed her intention to offer the gold to Ta Thong Ngiew Rai to Phra Khru Yutithamnuyut, the abbot of Wat Sawang Arom, explaining her previous plight with the land and her recent fortune.

Having witnessed the one-month turnaround from her prayer to the successful sale, Natthaya was both grateful and amazed. She also entrusted the gold to the temple for safekeeping, suggesting it could be used as part of the sacred alloy should the temple cast new religious icons, thereby contributing to the perpetuation of Buddhism.

Lucky numbers

After the offerings were made, the abbot presented Natthaya with a framed picture and a lucky money envelope for prosperity. She also took a chance at finding lucky numbers in the water basin, claiming to have seen the digits 6, 8, 7, and 4, 7.

Meanwhile, lottery ticket sellers at the temple capitalised on the event, displaying numbers associated with the water basin and Ta Thong Ngiew Rai for the upcoming draw. The numbers 2, 0, 3, 4, 1, and the powerful Friday numbers 6-3-5 were all highlighted, providing an array of choices for hopeful customers.

Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Thai minister vows to improve Rama 2 Road traffic ahead of Songkran

Published: 09:43, 29 February 2024

Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra among 150 selected for new NDC defence course

Published: 09:25, 29 February 2024

Indonesian tourist’s false Thai honeymoon drama debunked

Published: 09:05, 29 February 2024

Thai police foil luxury car fake plate scam in Bangkok

Published: 08:08, 29 February 2024