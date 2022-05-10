Phuket
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives
Or “Top and Tai’s Excellent Adventure”.
Two teenage boys attempted to walk from the Isaan province of Udon Thani to Phuket in southern Thailand, a distance of some 1,450 kilometres, because they wanted to visit their relatives. The pair didn’t get very far. When they were spotted walking along the road in Udon Thani, they were sent back home for their safety.
Residents of Udon Thani saw the boys walking along the Baan Dung – Baan Soom Sao Road and reported them to a rescue foundation. The two brothers, 14 year old Top and 12 year old Tai from Daan Dung district in Udon Thani, said they wanted to walk to Phuket to visit their sister and cousin because they missed them. They also told the rescue foundation team they wanted to go on a boat.
According to Thai media, the boys were carrying only 10 baht and a plastic bag containing 5 bananas. However, the adventurous, but slightly optimistic, brothers believed they could arrive in Phuket if they walked for 1 week. But they noted that they were scared they would be arrested when local residents reported them.
C- for Planning, E for Geography.
The foundation convinced the boys to abandon their expedition and return home. The brothers live with their grandparents because their parents work in Songkhla province in southern Thailand. The grandparents said they were worried sick and were overjoyed when the boys returned home. The said they don’t want their grandchildren to attempt the trip again!
The boys said their grandparents are very good to them, and they only attempted the journey because they missed their relatives.
A volunteer from the foundation was moved by the boys’ best intentions and said he is willing to take the boys to Phuket if their grandparents allowed.
The Thaiger will also organise a boat trip for them in Phuket if they get here, thanks to 5 Star Marine Phuket.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elderly woman killed by toddy palm fruit in northeast Thailand
Dog kills its owner’s sister in Phuket
Opening ceremony of SEA Games set for Thursday
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Thailand “War Elephants” beat Singapore 5 – 0 at SEA Games
Shootout between a drug dealer and police, 2 dead
Thailand’s Sex Industry – A Brief History
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives
A piece of ceiling at Phuket airport falls, one passenger sent to hospital
Museum Siam launches Ukraine exhibition and Ukrainian language audio guide
300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May
UPDATE: Royal Thai Navy and Air Force join Lazada ban
Thailand News Update | Thailand’s Covid-19 alert level has decreased
Tuesday Covid Update: 6,230 new cases; provincial totals
Suspected insurgent dies in military custody, court rules no foul play
Bad Students, Watching Porn & Lazada Gate | GMT
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket3 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Krabi3 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
- Pattaya2 days ago
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man defecates in authority’s pickup truck in Bangkok area – VIDEO
- Bangkok2 days ago
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
Recent comments: