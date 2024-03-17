Big Joke faces money-laundering charge linked to online gambling

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy National Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn faces a money-laundering charge linked to alleged online gambling, leading to a police summons. Today, March 17, Thung Song Hong Police Station officers delivered the notice from Metropolitan Police Division 2 to Big Joke’s residence on Soi Vibhavadi 60 Road, located in Bangkok’s Laksi district.

Big Joke must acknowledge the charge at the division on Thursday, as stated in the notice. However, initial attempts to deliver the summons at the housing estate were hindered, as security guards requested to see the notice, a request the police declined. Following a warning that the guards risked being charged with obstruction of the officers’ mission, police were granted access after roughly 20 minutes of negotiation.

An anonymous police source disclosed that the National Police Chief, Torsak Sukvimol is aware of the notice and supports the legal action taken. Big Joke, who was not present at home during the delivery of the summons, later informed reporters that he would review the details of the notice, particularly the legality of the investigation into his case. If the investigation is found to be illegitimate, the notice will be considered likewise.

Big Joke’s legal team is expected to hold a press conference regarding the matter on Tuesday, March 19. Last week, the deputy national police chief denied any involvement with an online gambling network, citing a court’s refusal to issue a warrant for his arrest. Nathawit Netijarurote, Big Joke’s lawyer, last Tuesday suggested that there have been attempts to discredit his client, considering he is the most senior candidate for the national police chief’s position, reported Bangkok Post.

The current national police chief, Torsak Sukvimol, is set to retire at the end of September this year.

In related news, two close associates of Big Joke vehemently denied all charges in a money laundering case linked to the online gambling website BNKMaster.