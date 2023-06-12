Dengue fever outbreak hits 3-year high; nearly 20,000 affected, 15 deaths

Picture courtesy of jcomp, Freepik

A recent warning from Thailand’s government deputy spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakul, has alerted the public to the rapidly growing dengue fever outbreak.

With nearly 20,000 reported cases and 15 deaths in the past five months, the epidemic reached its highest level in three years. Citizens are urged to take precautions to protect themselves and their children during the rainy season from June to August when the infection rate is expected to rise.

Trisuree mentioned that the Ministry of Public Health has recorded 18,173 dengue cases, a staggering 4.2 times more than the previous year. The highest incidence of the disease has been found in students aged 5-14 years, followed by the 15-24 age group. The most affected areas include Bangkok, Trat, Nan, Chanthaburi, Rayong, and Mae Hong Son.

The Ministry predicts that the trend of increasing dengue cases will continue during the rainy months of June to August before it begins to decline in September. Trisuree has called on the public to protect themselves and their children from mosquito bites by using mosquito nets and repellents and inspecting family members for symptoms regularly.

Initial symptoms of dengue fever include high fever lasting for two to seven days, body aches, muscle pain, eye pain, and reddening of the body and eyes. If suspected, individuals should be taken to a doctor for diagnosis and treatment immediately.

The government has invited all sectors to join the campaign to prevent the spread of dengue by destroying mosquito breeding grounds, especially during the rainy season. Citizens should regularly inspect their surroundings and every seven days, drain any stagnant water in locations such as flowerpot saucers, containers, old tyres, and ponds.