Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts

The owner of a second-hand clothing store in Bangkok urged foreigners to respect her rights after repeatedly being asked to stop selling shirts featuring images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former German leader Adolf Hitler.

The shop owner, Chonticha Nawathong, took to social media to criticise the behaviour of certain foreigners, claiming they interfered with her right to operate her business at the Bang Sue Junction building near Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok.

Chonticha explained that she had displayed the shirts featuring Putin and Hitler to showcase them to interested customers. However, multiple foreign tourists unexpectedly asked her to stop selling the shirts and take them down.

Chonticha stated that she and her boyfriend refused to comply, believing it was their right to sell any shirts they wanted in Thailand. They felt that the foreigners were infringing on their rights based on personal preferences.

In one of her social media posts, Chonticha wrote about the situation.

“This is a second-hand clothing store in Thailand. I’ll sell whatever I want. If you don’t like it, just close your eyes and walk away. Keep your attitude at home. Don’t bring it to a place that doesn’t belong to you. You have no right to demand that I remove these clothes. I will only take them down if you buy them.”

Chonticha further clarified her intentions in another post.

“I am not politically biased! My shop is like a museum that collects rare shirts, including ones featuring world leaders. Here in Thailand, I can sell any shirts I want.

“You have no right to tell me not to sell them. Please understand. If you hate him, you can simply buy these clothes and throw them away. Thank you.”

In addition to expressing her opinions online, Chonticha also posted pictures and a video of the foreigners who had confronted her about the shirts.

In one video, Chonticha and her boyfriend were seen engaging in a heated argument with a Ukrainian man. They pushed the man out of their store, and the confrontation nearly escalated into physical violence.

Chonticha added that other stores had experienced similar incidents. One vendor told her that they had been ordered to take down a shirt featuring a Nazi symbol.