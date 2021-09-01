Connect with us

Thailand

Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Press Release

Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM are now open under strict preventive pandemic control measures for utmost customer confidence, 100% of staff must be vaccinated and tested negative with Antigen Rapid Test (ATK)

With restrictions easing in “dark red” zones, OneSiam group’s shopping malls are ready to resume their operations, adhering to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In order to comply with the CCSA’s mandate to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the reopening is being conducted with the greatest standards of hygiene and safety procedures in place. One Smile Forward concept of reopening will ensure that the shopping malls will operate with the most stringent preventive and disease control measures. Businesses and restaurants will be required to meet the Ministry of Public Health’s Thai Stop Covid+ standard.

'วันสยาม' พร้อมเปิดศูนย์ฯ ด้วยมาตรการคุมเข้มสูงสุด | ข่าวโดย Thaiger

'วันสยาม' พร้อมเปิดศูนย์ฯ ด้วยมาตรการคุมเข้มสูงสุด | ข่าวโดย Thaiger

Every 30 minutes, frequently touched areas will be sanitized. Public areas and shops will be sprayed with disinfectant, air conditioning systems will be properly sanitized and water quality will be constantly monitored. Hand sanitiser, taps, toilet flushes, hand soap dispensers will all be automatic. Automatic parking access without a card and cashless payment choices will also be available.

'วันสยาม' พร้อมเปิดศูนย์ฯ ด้วยมาตรการคุมเข้มสูงสุด | ข่าวโดย Thaiger

Employees will also be properly screened before the malls open. All employees are required to be vaccinated and pass an antigen test before they can return to work and face masks must also be worn at all times.

'วันสยาม' พร้อมเปิดศูนย์ฯ ด้วยมาตรการคุมเข้มสูงสุด | ข่าวโดย Thaiger

OneSiam groups are taking full priority on the health and safety of their employees and consumers and decided to implement Covid-Free Setting Protocols to help increase the confidence of their customers and employees. DMHTT’s measures for preventing the virus’s transmission are as follows: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group | News by Thaiger

Photo via: iconsiam

The Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Naratipe Ruttapradid says “Siam Center and Siam Discovery are well on their way to reopening. In order to comply with the CCSA’s objective to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the reopening is being carried out with the strictest levels of cleanliness and safety.”

He added that he wants to assist the government to encourage everyone to strictly adhere to these precautions in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and help the country emerge from its crisis. By adhering to the CCSA laws and maximizing hygiene and health and safety precautions, visitors will feel safer and enjoy their time much more at the shopping malls.

While a vaccination certificate indicating that at least one COVID-19 vaccine has been administered is required to enter all the Central Group shopping centres, OneSiam shopping malls do not require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from mallgoers as yet.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-09-01 18:18
15 minutes ago, palooka said: While a vaccination certificate indicating that at least one COVID-19 vaccine has been administered is required to enter all the Central Group shopping centres Good luck with policing that if they attempt enforcement. Just as…
image
gummy
2021-09-01 18:22
They are opening after coming under so much pressure from the HISOs and Elite who have been deprived of their designer label shopping for far too long now
image
Rain
2021-09-01 18:32
6 minutes ago, gummy said: They are opening after coming under so much pressure from the HISOs and Elite who have been deprived of their designer label shopping for far too long now All of which can be done online…
image
gummy
2021-09-01 18:34
Just now, Rain said: All of which can be done online in today's less the socially interactive climate. This circle doesn't truly care to physically shop. Terribly gauche. But there is one drawback to online shopping. It is just not…
image
Rain
2021-09-01 18:42
5 minutes ago, gummy said: But there is one drawback to online shopping. It is just not because the HISOs and Elite want to buy designer label goods, but where the Thais are concerned it is as important to be seen…
narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Guides4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about Thai food
Guides4 hours ago

10 most romantic sites in Thailand to visit with your sweetheart
Sponsored5 hours ago

Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Guides6 hours ago

Top 5 all you can eat barbecue restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand7 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration
Thailand8 hours ago

Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides8 hours ago

Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Technology8 hours ago

Alleged Pattaya gambling operation broken up, 4 arrested
Video9 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Restrictions ease, interprovincial travel resumes | September 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

National Vaccine Institute defends opting out of COVAX
Video9 hours ago

Thaiger BitesThaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 1
Best of9 hours ago

Best Bangkok night markets
Best of9 hours ago

Top 5 unusual things to see and do in Thailand
Best of9 hours ago

A backpacker’s travel guide to visiting Thailand on a budget
Thailand9 hours ago

500 kilograms of marijuana discovered on Mekong riverbank in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending