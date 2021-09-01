Thailand
Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group
Press Release
Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM are now open under strict preventive pandemic control measures for utmost customer confidence, 100% of staff must be vaccinated and tested negative with Antigen Rapid Test (ATK)
With restrictions easing in “dark red” zones, OneSiam group’s shopping malls are ready to resume their operations, adhering to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In order to comply with the CCSA’s mandate to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the reopening is being conducted with the greatest standards of hygiene and safety procedures in place. One Smile Forward concept of reopening will ensure that the shopping malls will operate with the most stringent preventive and disease control measures. Businesses and restaurants will be required to meet the Ministry of Public Health’s Thai Stop Covid+ standard.
Every 30 minutes, frequently touched areas will be sanitized. Public areas and shops will be sprayed with disinfectant, air conditioning systems will be properly sanitized and water quality will be constantly monitored. Hand sanitiser, taps, toilet flushes, hand soap dispensers will all be automatic. Automatic parking access without a card and cashless payment choices will also be available.
Employees will also be properly screened before the malls open. All employees are required to be vaccinated and pass an antigen test before they can return to work and face masks must also be worn at all times.
OneSiam groups are taking full priority on the health and safety of their employees and consumers and decided to implement Covid-Free Setting Protocols to help increase the confidence of their customers and employees. DMHTT’s measures for preventing the virus’s transmission are as follows: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.
The Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Naratipe Ruttapradid says “Siam Center and Siam Discovery are well on their way to reopening. In order to comply with the CCSA’s objective to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the reopening is being carried out with the strictest levels of cleanliness and safety.”
He added that he wants to assist the government to encourage everyone to strictly adhere to these precautions in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and help the country emerge from its crisis. By adhering to the CCSA laws and maximizing hygiene and health and safety precautions, visitors will feel safer and enjoy their time much more at the shopping malls.
While a vaccination certificate indicating that at least one COVID-19 vaccine has been administered is required to enter all the Central Group shopping centres, OneSiam shopping malls do not require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from mallgoers as yet.
