Thailand

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

Ending the nightly curfew in “dark red” provinces is under consideration, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced today before Parliament during the second day of the censure debate against his government.

29 provinces, including Bangkok, are classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, following a meeting chaired by prime minister, decided to lift restrictions in the “dark red” zones starting today, allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services and interprovincial public transport to resume services. The 9pm to 4am stay-at-home order remains in effect.

Prayut says the move to lift the curfew, or at least reduce the hours, is under consideration and officials are closely monitoring the Covid-19 infection rate. The CCSA will talk with nightlife business owners about easing restrictions, Prayut says. But the prime minister added he is concerned that once the curfew is lifted and restrictions are eased, many will flock to venues during the nightly hours and potentially spread Covid-19.

The first Covid-19 clusters in latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand were reported at bars and nightclubs in late-March. With clusters continuing to be found at bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues were ordered to temporarily close and restaurants were ordered to stop serving alcohol.

“In the meantime, we are monitoring infection rates closely… Nightlife associations or entrepreneurs will need to talk with the CCSA before information is passed on to public health and medical officials.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending