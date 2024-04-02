Crystal meth found floating in Thailand’s eastern seaboard waters

The coastal waters of Thailand’s eastern seaboard were recently afloat with 20 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine. This shocking find adds to the growing tally of illegal narcotics discovered in the region, with approximately 400kg of crystal meth found floating in the same area during the past month.

The news broke today, April 2, when Thawatchai Kaewkhao, the mayor of Bang Chan Tambon Administration Organisation (TAO), revealed that a local fisherman had spotted an eerie black sack floating near Koh Chik village. This village is located in the tambon Bang Chan of Khlung district, Chanthaburi.

Responding swiftly to the report, Police Colonel Traisit Phokthamthanachai, the Chief of Khlung Police Station, marshalled a team of local officials and police to investigate the suspicious sack. Upon retrieval and inspection, the sack yielded 20 packages of crystal meth, all of which were meticulously sealed in transparent plastic bags. Each bag bore the imprint of a silver and goldfish logo and contained 1 kilogramme of the illicit substance.

Adding to the intrigue, a team from Burapha University who examined the bag suggested that it might have been adrift in the sea for over a month. Their estimation was based on the age of barnacles that had grown on the sack.

Post-discovery, the illicit haul was transferred to Khlung police station for further investigation.

The incident bears a striking similarity to an occurrence on March 16, when 18 kilogrammes of crystal meth were discovered in 19 packages off the coast of Laem Ngop district in Trat. One of the packages had been torn open, while the remaining ones contained one kilo of the drug each.

These narcotics-related events have sparked concern about the surge in illegal drug trafficking in the coastal regions of Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, last week a swift operation by Chalong police in the sea gypsy village of Rawai, Phuket, led to the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of a significant quantity of drugs. The stash included over 1,700 methamphetamine tablets, colloquially known as Yaba, and more than 600 grams of crystal meth, or ya ice.