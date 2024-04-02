The mall group celebrates the new ‘The Mall Lifestore Bangkae’

Photo via The Mall

The Key Puzzle Piece to complete Bangkok’s West Side and New Destination Shopping Center for every generation. The Mall Group is ready to present another grand spectacle, after the successful launch of the new The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi at the end of last year. This time The Mall Group unveils the newly transformed, key jigsaw piece to complete west Bangkok’s landmarks, “The Mall Lifestore Bangkae,” The CAPITAL OF LIFE WONDERS, in the event, “THE MALL LIFE STORE BANGKAE GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION.” The Mall Lifestore Bangkae is pinned as the shopping center’s New Destination for Every Generation that offers the most delightful shopping experience. Led by its SHOPPERTAINMENT concept that aims to be the ultimate solution for every generation, through the 7 LIFES WONDERS, it accommodates every lifestyle. To celebrate the new transformation, enjoy the many promotions and activities to entertain customers through some of the greatest world-class productions, lights, colors, and sound, including a parade of renowned actors, celebrities, and artists, who bring joy and liveliness to this launch celebration.

The launch ceremony celebrates the new transformation of The Mall Lifestore Bangkae, which The Mall Group has transformed the M Grand Hall area to welcome the leading business partners, artists and stars, and other top celebrities of Thailand. This also includes many well-known individuals from a variety of different industries, joining the lively event. In attendance are also the top executives of The Mall Group, led by Supaluck – Grisana – Suthipong – Achara Umpujh, Naris Cheyklin, Jakkrit Keeratichokchaikun, who join to offer the warmest welcome. The event will also be filled with some of the greatest shows, lights, colors, and sound with the most spectacular production, and a surprise performance from superstar artists, under the concept “CAPITAL OF LIFE WONDERS: SUMMER WONDERS WAVE”, including Chompoo Araya A. Hargate and her children, Saifah-Bhayu, and Abigail, Gulf Kanawut, Nene Pornnappan, Porsche

Sivakorn, DJ. Push Puttichai, the JETSET’ER, and many more. Join the liveliness and fun-filled entertainment that offers the ultimate joy and enchantment in every dimension.

In the aims to elevate the quality of life for the population of Bangkok’s West Side, to offer joy and convenience that reflect the needs of every generation, the highlighted transformation of this enchantment rises, seamlessly combining innovative designs of technology and nature, resulting with more than a conventional department store. It is built to become the new urban area through its splendor and new facelift, The Mall Lifestore Bangkae delights with the magical 7 LIFE WONDERS, including:

LIFE WONDER OF NATURE: The new realm of nature’s boundless tranquility that has woven nature’s serenity with the modern lifestyle in every area and experience discovered here. LIFE WONDER OF DINING: The new realm of endless delectable dining , and heaven for foodies that offers a complete FOOD DESTINATION HUB of Bangkok’s east and west. This assembles into the ultimate dining destination of leading international restaurants with infinite possibilities of delicious fulfillment. LIFE WONDER OF ENTERTAINMENT: The new realm of limitless entertainment, which is the center that caters to all amusements for every Generation and lifestyle with the most complete services. LIFE WONDER OF FASHION & COMPLETION : The new realm of infinite shopping selection for the modern lifestyle, assembling all leading, mega fashion brands from every corner of the world, which includes many variety, from Sports & Active lifestyle brands to beauty brands, offering a one-stop shopping paradise for shoppers’ convenience and elevated quality of life. ​ LIFE WONDER OF JAPAN JOY: The new realm of horizonless Japan joy, no flight necessary for this shopping destination, which has assembled all the well-known mega brands straight from Japan. LIFE WONDER OF EXCITEMENT: The new realm with 365 days of tremendous fun and excitement, complete with a variety of activities that cater to every lifestyle and generation in all event areas and MCC HALL. LIFE WONDER OF PET PARADISE: The new realm of everlasting happiness for the pet parents’ lifestyle of the modern family. A welcoming destination for all fur babies to walk and enjoy quality time with their paw rents.

The Mall Group joins forces with business partners of over 1,000 brands from every department, including Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Food & Dining, Digital & Technology, Health & Wellness, Gold & Jewelry, Financial Hub, and Gourmet Market. The transformation aims to satisfy the needs of customers from every generation. There are also many other highlighted brands that will cater to every customer’s dining, traveling, and shopping lifestyle needs, including MEGA HARBORLAND, SF CINEMA, MUJI, FITNESS FIRST, JOYLIDAY, ADIDAS, EVEANDBOY, JASPAL, JD SPORTS, GENTLEWOMAN, H&M, HLA CONCEPT STORE, SKECHERS, and UNIQLO. Moreover, there are over 500 renowned restaurants to enjoy; the special M GREEN PARK serves as the family area that has an edutainment playground; and the PET PLAYGROUND welcomes pups and all beloved pets to get some exercise in the relaxing urban greenery.

Furthermore, an army of artists are assembled, to fully spark up the launch throughout the 7 days, and join in celebrating the grand launch of the newly transformed The Mall Lifestore Bangkae.

Also, in celebration to unveil the new The Mall Lifestore Bangkae, there are many great promotions to offer limitless joy from the whole department store and shopping center. Moreover, there are many other superb promotions offered at the department stores and shopping centers of The Mall Lifestore Bangkae and The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi. In the department stores, regular counters offer up to 50% discount, including Power Mall and Gourmet Market. Also, receive an accumulative of up to 1,800 Baht Cash Voucher. Special! During March 29 – April 21, 2024. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, receive an accumulative of up to 600 Baht Cash vouchers with shopping purchases in accordance to the terms and conditions. And during March 29 – April 8, 2024, shop purchases of 1,000 Baht or more/receipt, in the Gourmet Market, to receive a cash coupon discount of 700 Baht or 200 Baht shopping center voucher. Lastly, during March 29 – April 21, 2024, shop purchases of 3,000 Baht, within the shopping center, to receive a 500 Baht voucher.

Join the wonderful celebration to launch the newly transformed The Mall Lifestore Bangkae, the CAPITAL OF LIFE WONDERS that has something for every family and lifestyle, from today onwards. For any news, updates, or more details, please visit www.themallgroup.com, or the Facebook page: TheMallThailand.

