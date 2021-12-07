Crane collapses in Samut Prakan, killing a man and injuring 2 others

A crane collapsed at a condominium construction site this morning and landed on a row of rental rooms, killing one person and injuring two others. The engineer overseeing the project in Samut Prakan’s Bang Po district, southeast of Bangkok, is being called in for questioning by police.

Motorbike taxi driver 48 year old Chalerm Chanong was leaving a som tom stall when the 8-tonne crane collapsed, crushing him to death, according to deputy investigation chief at Bang Bo police station, Pol Capt Chakthong Khaammaphol. 22 year old Piyada Khi-inthi and 24 year old Iem Kanthiya were both injured when the crane smashed into their rooms adjacent to the construction site. The crane driver reported a minor arm injury.

The crane was being used to spread concrete on the second floor of the planned five-story condominium complex on Rattanarat Road in Tambon Bang Bo, according to local media.

A somtam vendor at the scene says the biker bought lunch from her shop. According to the Daily News, she heard a huge explosion and watched the crane collapse shortly after he left.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post