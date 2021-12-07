Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police

The Chiang Mai street vendor who went viral for her revealing cardigan-style top just filed a sexual harassment complaint with Thai police. The 23 year old known as Nong Olive is known for wearing an open chest shirt, showing her cleavage and midriff, while making Thai-style pancakes, which is a popular street food known in Thai as “khanom Tokyo.”

Nong Olive says she has recently been getting messages from a fake Line account asking her for a sex and sending her sexual messages. Reports say the Line user claimed to be a popular YouTube vlogger. This morning, she went with her lawyer to report the sexual harassment incidents.

SOURCE: KomChadLuek