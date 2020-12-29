COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Thailand
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
A video summary of the current situation, today, as The Thaiger continues to keep you up to date with all the latest news about the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The BMA’s order includes…
bars with hostesses, horse racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and massage parlours.
But pubs and restaurants can stay open as long as they serve only food and drinks, and close by midnight.
The BMA says that entertainment venues should switch to serving only food and observe disease control measures.
(The code in this announcement is that the city’s red zones must refrain from any ‘close contact’ with customers)
The enforcement is already in effect and will last through to January 4, including the new year holidays.
Bangkok
Police arrest 89 people in Bangkok gambling den raid
Police raided a Bangkok gambling den and arrested 89 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree which prohibits unauthorised gatherings in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The bust follows a Covid-19 outbreak at a gambling den in Rayong, around 60 kilometres from Pattaya and around 180 kilometres from Bangkok. Yesterday, a 45 year old man who worked a the Rayong gambling den died after testing positive for Covid-19. It was the first Covid-19 related death in Thailand since November.
The Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana area. The bureau chief Torsak Sukwimol says the police were tipped off about a building being used for illegal gambling. Torsak says officers confiscated 4 gambling tables and several gambling equipment. He says 75 Thais and 14 foreigners were arrested.
“Although they were wearing face masks, the crowded environment might have put them at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19… Officials checked their temperature before taking them into detention, and have contacted the Bangkok public health office to perform detailed testing.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
190 Bangkok clinics and hospitals accused of corruption
190 clinics and hospitals in Bangkok are accused of falsely billing the National Health Security Office, or NHSO, for medical treatment that never happened.
Back in July, NHSO filed a complaint against 18 clinics in Bangkok for 72 million baht in fraudulent claims under the government’s “Gold Card” universal healthcare scheme.
The NHSO found that clinics and hospitals falsely billed the office for metabolism disease screenings for around 80,000 people. The screenings are covered by the office.
Following the investigation, the NHSO terminated its contracts with the 190 clinics and hospitals accused of corruption. The move affects 1.7 million universal healthcare card holders in Bangkok.
The NHSO says the office will find at least 500 other clinics to offer the services for care holders and upgrade its service at the same time, allowing patients covered by the Gold Card to go to any of the affiliated clinics in Bangkok, not just the clinic they initially registered with.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered all entertainment venues in the capital to close until January 4, with the exception of bars and restaurants serving food and drinks. The establishments affected by the closure order include hostess bars, horseracing venues, cockfighting arenas, and massage parlours. Pubs and restaurants serving food and drinks only can remain open provided they observe strict hygiene measures and close by midnight.
The order comes amid a rise in cases and news that the Governor of the Covid-hit province of Samut Sakhon has also tested positive, meaning a number of officials who had close contact with him – including the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul – are currently self-isolating for 14 days. It’s understood Governor Verasak Vichitsangsiri has been admitted to hospital for observation, due to an underlying condition that may put him at increased risk from the virus.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control has urged the public to support the governor, a call echoed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Minister Anutin, who have praised him for his hard work in attempting to control the virus outbreak in his province.
Meanwhile, the eastern province of Rayong has confirmed that one of the patients in its recent cluster of infections has died. It’s understood the 45 year old man had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the virus on Sunday and subsequently developed breathing difficulties. He stopped breathing while being transported to hospital.
In a stark warning to the country, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says cases could increase to thousands a day, or possibly even tens of thousands a day by the middle of January, if effective disease control measures are not implemented by provinces with high case numbers.
“If nothing is done, daily new cases could soar to 4 or 5 digits this month or by the middle of next month. The best solution is to refrain from socialising, and the curve will flatten.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
