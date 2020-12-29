Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade” | The Thaiger

image
image
Thailand

Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade”

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of "system upgrade"
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand’s Education Ministry says it plans to reduce the amount of time students have to spend in the classroom, in favour of more personal learning time. The initiative is part of a wider upgrade to the country’s education system and is expected to be implemented next year.

2020 has been a year of student-led protests, with Thailand’s youth railing against the establishment and calling for greater democracy and improvements to the country’s education system. Many say the system has failed them, citing widespread bullying and sexual harassment. The students’ involvement in protests against the government and at times, the Monarchy, has led to a number of university students facing lèse majesté charges. In one case, a 16 year old student, was charged under the strict law, prompting criticism from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.

Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan says the upgrade to the country’s education system is part of ongoing improvement efforts. To further sweeten the deal, he says a new budget for school meals will be proposed to Cabinet, calling it a “gift” for students. He adds that more foreign teachers will continue to return to the Kingdom’s schools, as Covid-19 entry restrictions are eased.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    So the “upgrade” is to do less …..

    … passing the responsibility from the schools, to teach, to the students to do “personal learning” instead.

    The only thing that “upgrades” is the gap between rich and poor, haves and have nots, and the educated and the illiterate.

  2. Avatar

    Issan John

    Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    … and a “gift” is given willingly, without compensation.

    If the school meals are to “sweeten the deal” then by definition they’re not a “gift” but a bribe.

    This is what the “Bad Students” should be protesting about, not school uniforms.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

SOURCE: Bangkok Post
