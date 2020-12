Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade” | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Education Ministry says it plans to reduce the amount of time students have to spend in the classroom, in favour of more personal learning time. The initiative is part of a wider upgrade to the country’s education system and is expected to be implemented next year.

2020 has been a year of student-led protests, with Thailand’s youth railing against the establishment and calling for greater democracy and improvements to the country’s education system. Many say the system has failed them, citing widespread bullying and sexual harassment. The students’ involvement in protests against the government and at times, the Monarchy, has led to a number of university students facing lèse majesté charges. In one case, a 16 year old student, was charged under the strict law, prompting criticism from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.

Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan says the upgrade to the country’s education system is part of ongoing improvement efforts. To further sweeten the deal, he says a new budget for school meals will be proposed to Cabinet, calling it a “gift” for students. He adds that more foreign teachers will continue to return to the Kingdom’s schools, as Covid-19 entry restrictions are eased.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

