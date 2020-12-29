Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade” | The Thaiger

Thailand
Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade”
Thailand’s Education Ministry says it plans to reduce the amount of time students have to spend in the classroom, in favour of more personal learning time. The initiative is part of a wider upgrade to the country’s education system and is expected to be implemented next year.
2020 has been a year of student-led protests, with Thailand’s youth railing against the establishment and calling for greater democracy and improvements to the country’s education system. Many say the system has failed them, citing widespread bullying and sexual harassment. The students’ involvement in protests against the government and at times, the Monarchy, has led to a number of university students facing lèse majesté charges. In one case, a 16 year old student, was charged under the strict law, prompting criticism from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.
Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan says the upgrade to the country’s education system is part of ongoing improvement efforts. To further sweeten the deal, he says a new budget for school meals will be proposed to Cabinet, calling it a “gift” for students. He adds that more foreign teachers will continue to return to the Kingdom’s schools, as Covid-19 entry restrictions are eased.
Economy
Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses
With job losses and pay cuts brought on by the pandemic, many Thais are lining up to sell their gold to bring in some cash, like 22 year old Suvirat Namvicha, an office worker in Bangkok who had her overtime expenses cut. Survirat, who is also pregnant, says she needed to sell a gold necklace to pay for her medical bills.
“I need money to pay my bills, and selling gold is my best option. I may need to sell my last gold necklace after my baby is born. Looking ahead, I only see rising expenses with limited income.”
Gold exports surged this year. Thais have sold gold jewelry, bars and medallions to get some quick cash for basic expenses. Chief executive officer of Thailand’s top gold grader YLG Bullion International, Pawan Nawawattanasub, says “Gold is easier to sell than land or condominiums.”
“Thai people still have high stockpiles of gold, as the nation has been more of a net importer than exporter in the past.”
From January to October, gold exports spiked to 237.4 metric tonnes, significant increase compared to the 170 tonnes exported in 2019. The trend is expected to continue into 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on tourism and manufacturing industries.
As more gold is shipped out, Thailand’s current-account surplus grows, appreciating the Thai baht which could negatively impact the country’s economic recovery.
To limit currency fluctuation, the Bank of Thailand is encouraging more gold trading using foreign-currency deposits. The Bangkok Bank and gold market place Hua Seng Heng plan to start a programme this month.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Thailand
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
A video summary of the current situation, today, as The Thaiger continues to keep you up to date with all the latest news about the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The BMA’s order includes…
bars with hostesses, horse racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and massage parlours.
But pubs and restaurants can stay open as long as they serve only food and drinks, and close by midnight.
The BMA says that entertainment venues should switch to serving only food and observe disease control measures.
(The code in this announcement is that the city’s red zones must refrain from any ‘close contact’ with customers)
Road deaths
Government launches seasonal road safety campaign ahead of New Year holiday
It’s that time of year again… The Thai government has launched its road safety and accident reduction centre, part of its annual road safety campaign for the “7 days of danger” over the New Year holiday. The campaign will run from today until January 4, in an attempt to reduce the carnage as holidaymakers take to the roads. The numbers choosing to use public transport are expected to drop, as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence.
The Bangkok Post reports that Deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversaw the campaign’s launch at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, says traffic rules will be strictly enforced to ensure the public’s safety over the New Year holiday. He is calling on drivers to check the road-worthiness of their vehicles, adding that drivers will be subject to breathalyser tests and that pick-up trucks should not carry more than the permitted number of passengers.
It’s understood the Royal Thai Army has set up over 200 rest stops outside military barracks around the country. The stops are open 24 hours a day and will offer vehicle checks, as well as having staff on hand from military hospitals, who can provide medical assistance if necessary.
Thailand continues to have one of the world’s worst road safety records, with a 2018 World Health Organisation report putting the number of deaths at 22,941 a year, or 62 a day. Speeding, a lack of skill, and lax enforcement of traffic laws are all seen as contributory factors. According to the Thailand Development Research Institute, around 70% of fatalities involve motorbikes.
Issan John
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:02 pm
So the “upgrade” is to do less …..
… passing the responsibility from the schools, to teach, to the students to do “personal learning” instead.
The only thing that “upgrades” is the gap between rich and poor, haves and have nots, and the educated and the illiterate.
Issan John
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:11 pm
… and a “gift” is given willingly, without compensation.
If the school meals are to “sweeten the deal” then by definition they’re not a “gift” but a bribe.
This is what the “Bad Students” should be protesting about, not school uniforms.