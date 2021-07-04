Covid alert issued for Thai smile flight from Bangkok to Phuket, arrived last Thursday

Phuket officials have issued an alert for all passengers who were on the Thai Smile flight WE201 that went from Bangkok to Phuket on Thursday, July 1.

The passengers are being asked to get tested for Covid-19 ASAP at the nearest government hospital.

The alert extends to any customers that went into 2 different Starbucks at the Floresta and Festival buildings at Central Phuket on 4 different occasions.

PHOTO: Phuket Province Covid Information Center/Facebook

The alert comes from the Official Phuket Information Centre yesterday evening following the confirmation of cases on the flight/coffee shop. Their Facebook post announced that if you were seated at the number listed, you are a high-risk contact.

Furthermore, customers that went to the Starbucks on floor G on the times/dates as follows are also asked to test themselves for Covid.

June 25, between 12:30pm -1:50pm

June 27, between 9 am – midday

June 28, between 10 am – 7 pm

June 29, between 10 am – 1 pm

Also, anyone who went to the Starbucks on the 1st floor of the Festival building on June 27 from 1 pm to 1:45 pm has also been asked to get tested for Covid.

People with questions are advised to call 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

