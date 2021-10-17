Thailand
Covid-19 Sunday: 10,863 infections, 68 deaths, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 10,863 new Covid-19 infections, up 215 since yesterday, and 68 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 14 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,754,838 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,383 recoveries, a change of -411 from yesterday. There are now 107,790 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +412 from yesterday, including 2,820 in the ICU and 658 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 64 were found in correctional facilities, 611 were identified by community testing, and 10,181 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,125 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
The latest available vaccine data is from the 14th, where over 1 million injections were given, slightly more than one week ago when vaccines also topped 1 million on the 8th. Second doses to make fully vaccinated people topped 500,000 on the 14th, just the second time this month since 517,000 second injections were given on October 1.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Chulabhorn Royal Academy announces vaccine booster signups.
- 10 provinces on Ministry of Public Health Covid-19 watchlist.
- Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines.
- Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As Covid-19 infections surge in the Deep South, joining Songkhla (number 7 in total Covid infections), Yala’s 650 infections in the last 24 hours surpassed Ratchaburi to join the top 10 most infected provinces in Thailand. Just north of the Deep South Nakhon Si Thammarat spiked over 500 infections for the second time this week and Sandbox destination Surat Thani surpassed Udon Thani as infections continue around 200 per day.
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,065
|▼
|386,829
|7
|Songkhla
|650
|▼
|38,783
|10
|Yala
|650
|▲
|34,135
|15
|Pattani
|647
|▲
|29,359
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|519
|▼
|22,026
|13
|Narathiwat
|468
|▲
|31,613
|3
|Chonburi
|389
|▲
|96,641
|39
|Chiang Mai
|360
|▼
|11,417
|8
|Rayong
|346
|▲
|37,555
|2
|Samut Prakan
|343
|▼
|118,435
Full provincial figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,065
|▼
|386,829
|2
|Samut Prakan
|343
|▼
|118,435
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|94
|▼
|91,130
|6
|Nonthaburi
|114
|▼
|55,579
|9
|Pathum Thani
|66
|▼
|37,255
|12
|Nakhon Pathom
|110
|▲
|32,684
|16
|Saraburi
|186
|▲
|28,220
|17
|Ayutthaya
|106
|▲
|28,218
|32
|Lopburi
|93
|▲
|15,525
|35
|Nakhon Sawan
|167
|▲
|12,484
|36
|Suphan Buri
|49
|▼
|12,472
|42
|Ang Thong
|19
|▲
|10,373
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|28
|▼
|9,948
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|53
|▼
|9,891
|46
|Phetchabun
|167
|▲
|9,303
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|28
|▲
|7,406
|55
|Sukhothai
|29
|▲
|5,596
|56
|Phitsanulok
|34
|▲
|5,449
|59
|Phichit
|12
|▼
|4,454
|66
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▼
|3,064
|69
|Sing Buri
|7
|▲
|2,745
|73
|Chai Nat
|3
|▲
|2,318
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|153
|▼
|27,620
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|122
|▲
|17,780
|25
|Buriram
|32
|•
|16,307
|26
|Surin
|68
|▼
|15,996
|28
|Udon Thani
|153
|▲
|15,844
|29
|Khon Kaen
|231
|▼
|15,810
|31
|Sisaket
|49
|▲
|15,608
|38
|Roi Et
|17
|▼
|12,194
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|30
|▼
|10,395
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|21
|▼
|9,545
|48
|Kalasin
|46
|▼
|8,419
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|10
|▼
|7,482
|57
|Yasothon
|9
|▲
|5,146
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|2
|▲
|4,848
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|37
|▲
|4,086
|64
|Nong Khai
|24
|▲
|3,377
|65
|Loei
|8
|▼
|3,354
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|1
|▼
|2,867
|74
|Mukdahan
|13
|▲
|2,193
|75
|Bueng Kan
|25
|▲
|1,896
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|650
|▲
|38,783
|10
|Yala
|650
|▼
|34,135
|13
|Narathiwat
|468
|▲
|31,613
|15
|Pattani
|647
|▲
|29,359
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|519
|▲
|22,026
|27
|Surat Thani
|210
|▲
|15,877
|33
|Phuket
|149
|▼
|13,411
|40
|Chumphon
|123
|▼
|11,102
|47
|Ranong
|29
|▲
|9,137
|49
|Trang
|183
|▼
|7,829
|52
|Krabi
|83
|▲
|6,346
|54
|Phatthalung
|194
|▲
|6,302
|63
|Phang Nga
|98
|▲
|3,769
|67
|Satun
|94
|▼
|3,036
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|39
|Chiang Mai
|360
|▲
|11,417
|60
|Uttaradit
|8
|▼
|4,090
|62
|Chiang Rai
|30
|▼
|3,982
|70
|Lamphun
|12
|▼
|2,517
|71
|Lampang
|17
|▼
|2,488
|72
|Nan
|3
|▲
|2,379
|76
|Phayao
|20
|▲
|1,790
|77
|Phrae
|8
|▲
|1,656
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|13
|▼
|1,223
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|389
|▼
|96,641
|8
|Rayong
|346
|▲
|37,555
|14
|Chachoengsao
|118
|▲
|31,248
|21
|Prachinburi
|172
|▼
|20,212
|30
|Chanthaburi
|255
|▼
|15,657
|34
|Sa Kaeo
|82
|▼
|13,033
|53
|Trat
|87
|▼
|6,309
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|64
|▼
|71,900
|11
|Ratchaburi
|182
|▼
|34,044
|20
|Phetchaburi
|136
|▲
|20,258
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|195
|▲
|19,199
|23
|Tak
|202
|▼
|18,679
|37
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|158
|▲
|12,332
SOURCE: DDC
