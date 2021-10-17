Covid-19 Sunday: 10,863 infections, 68 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 10,863 new Covid-19 infections, up 215 since yesterday, and 68 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 14 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,754,838 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.



In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,383 recoveries, a change of -411 from yesterday. There are now 107,790 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +412 from yesterday, including 2,820 in the ICU and 658 on ventilators.



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 64 were found in correctional facilities, 611 were identified by community testing, and 10,181 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,125 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

The latest available vaccine data is from the 14th, where over 1 million injections were given, slightly more than one week ago when vaccines also topped 1 million on the 8th. Second doses to make fully vaccinated people topped 500,000 on the 14th, just the second time this month since 517,000 second injections were given on October 1.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As Covid-19 infections surge in the Deep South, joining Songkhla (number 7 in total Covid infections), Yala’s 650 infections in the last 24 hours surpassed Ratchaburi to join the top 10 most infected provinces in Thailand. Just north of the Deep South Nakhon Si Thammarat spiked over 500 infections for the second time this week and Sandbox destination Surat Thani surpassed Udon Thani as infections continue around 200 per day.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,065 ▼ 386,829 7 Songkhla 650 ▼ 38,783 10 Yala 650 ▲ 34,135 15 Pattani 647 ▲ 29,359 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 519 ▼ 22,026 13 Narathiwat 468 ▲ 31,613 3 Chonburi 389 ▲ 96,641 39 Chiang Mai 360 ▼ 11,417 8 Rayong 346 ▲ 37,555 2 Samut Prakan 343 ▼ 118,435

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,065 ▼ 386,829 2 Samut Prakan 343 ▼ 118,435 4 Samut Sakhon 94 ▼ 91,130 6 Nonthaburi 114 ▼ 55,579 9 Pathum Thani 66 ▼ 37,255 12 Nakhon Pathom 110 ▲ 32,684 16 Saraburi 186 ▲ 28,220 17 Ayutthaya 106 ▲ 28,218 32 Lopburi 93 ▲ 15,525 35 Nakhon Sawan 167 ▲ 12,484 36 Suphan Buri 49 ▼ 12,472 42 Ang Thong 19 ▲ 10,373 43 Samut Songkhram 28 ▼ 9,948 44 Nakhon Nayok 53 ▼ 9,891 46 Phetchabun 167 ▲ 9,303 51 Kamphaeng Phet 28 ▲ 7,406 55 Sukhothai 29 ▲ 5,596 56 Phitsanulok 34 ▲ 5,449 59 Phichit 12 ▼ 4,454 66 Uthai Thani 1 ▼ 3,064 69 Sing Buri 7 ▲ 2,745 73 Chai Nat 3 ▲ 2,318

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 153 ▼ 27,620 24 Ubon Ratchathani 122 ▲ 17,780 25 Buriram 32 • 16,307 26 Surin 68 ▼ 15,996 28 Udon Thani 153 ▲ 15,844 29 Khon Kaen 231 ▼ 15,810 31 Sisaket 49 ▲ 15,608 38 Roi Et 17 ▼ 12,194 41 Maha Sarakham 30 ▼ 10,395 45 Chaiyaphum 21 ▼ 9,545 48 Kalasin 46 ▼ 8,419 50 Sakon Nakhon 10 ▼ 7,482 57 Yasothon 9 ▲ 5,146 58 Nakhon Phanom 2 ▲ 4,848 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 37 ▲ 4,086 64 Nong Khai 24 ▲ 3,377 65 Loei 8 ▼ 3,354 68 Amnat Charoen 1 ▼ 2,867 74 Mukdahan 13 ▲ 2,193 75 Bueng Kan 25 ▲ 1,896

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 650 ▲ 38,783 10 Yala 650 ▼ 34,135 13 Narathiwat 468 ▲ 31,613 15 Pattani 647 ▲ 29,359 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 519 ▲ 22,026 27 Surat Thani 210 ▲ 15,877 33 Phuket 149 ▼ 13,411 40 Chumphon 123 ▼ 11,102 47 Ranong 29 ▲ 9,137 49 Trang 183 ▼ 7,829 52 Krabi 83 ▲ 6,346 54 Phatthalung 194 ▲ 6,302 63 Phang Nga 98 ▲ 3,769 67 Satun 94 ▼ 3,036

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 39 Chiang Mai 360 ▲ 11,417 60 Uttaradit 8 ▼ 4,090 62 Chiang Rai 30 ▼ 3,982 70 Lamphun 12 ▼ 2,517 71 Lampang 17 ▼ 2,488 72 Nan 3 ▲ 2,379 76 Phayao 20 ▲ 1,790 77 Phrae 8 ▲ 1,656 78 Mae Hong Son 13 ▼ 1,223

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 389 ▼ 96,641 8 Rayong 346 ▲ 37,555 14 Chachoengsao 118 ▲ 31,248 21 Prachinburi 172 ▼ 20,212 30 Chanthaburi 255 ▼ 15,657 34 Sa Kaeo 82 ▼ 13,033 53 Trat 87 ▼ 6,309

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 64 ▼ 71,900 11 Ratchaburi 182 ▼ 34,044 20 Phetchaburi 136 ▲ 20,258 22 Kanchanaburi 195 ▲ 19,199 23 Tak 202 ▼ 18,679 37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 158 ▲ 12,332

SOURCE: DDC

