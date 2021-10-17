Connect with us

Thailand

Covid-19 Sunday: 10,863 infections, 68 deaths, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

17OCT Covid-19 Update

Today, the CCSA reported 10,863 new Covid-19 infections, up 215 since yesterday, and 68 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 14 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,754,838 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,383 recoveries, a change of -411 from yesterday. There are now 107,790 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +412 from yesterday, including 2,820 in the ICU and 658 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 64 were found in correctional facilities, 611 were identified by community testing, and 10,181 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,125 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

The latest available vaccine data is from the 14th, where over 1 million injections were given, slightly more than one week ago when vaccines also topped 1 million on the 8th. Second doses to make fully vaccinated people topped 500,000 on the 14th, just the second time this month since 517,000 second injections were given on October 1.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As Covid-19 infections surge in the Deep South, joining Songkhla (number 7 in total Covid infections), Yala’s 650 infections in the last 24 hours surpassed Ratchaburi to join the top 10 most infected provinces in Thailand. Just north of the Deep South Nakhon Si Thammarat spiked over 500 infections for the second time this week and Sandbox destination Surat Thani surpassed Udon Thani as infections continue around 200 per day.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,065 386,829
7 Songkhla 650 38,783
10 Yala 650 34,135
15 Pattani 647 29,359
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 519 22,026
13 Narathiwat 468 31,613
3 Chonburi 389 96,641
39 Chiang Mai 360 11,417
8 Rayong 346 37,555
2 Samut Prakan 343 118,435

 

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,065 386,829
2 Samut Prakan 343 118,435
4 Samut Sakhon 94 91,130
6 Nonthaburi 114 55,579
9 Pathum Thani 66 37,255
12 Nakhon Pathom 110 32,684
16 Saraburi 186 28,220
17 Ayutthaya 106 28,218
32 Lopburi 93 15,525
35 Nakhon Sawan 167 12,484
36 Suphan Buri 49 12,472
42 Ang Thong 19 10,373
43 Samut Songkhram 28 9,948
44 Nakhon Nayok 53 9,891
46 Phetchabun 167 9,303
51 Kamphaeng Phet 28 7,406
55 Sukhothai 29 5,596
56 Phitsanulok 34 5,449
59 Phichit 12 4,454
66 Uthai Thani 1 3,064
69 Sing Buri 7 2,745
73 Chai Nat 3 2,318

 

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 153 27,620
24 Ubon Ratchathani 122 17,780
25 Buriram 32 16,307
26 Surin 68 15,996
28 Udon Thani 153 15,844
29 Khon Kaen 231 15,810
31 Sisaket 49 15,608
38 Roi Et 17 12,194
41 Maha Sarakham 30 10,395
45 Chaiyaphum 21 9,545
48 Kalasin 46 8,419
50 Sakon Nakhon 10 7,482
57 Yasothon 9 5,146
58 Nakhon Phanom 2 4,848
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 37 4,086
64 Nong Khai 24 3,377
65 Loei 8 3,354
68 Amnat Charoen 1 2,867
74 Mukdahan 13 2,193
75 Bueng Kan 25 1,896

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 650 38,783
10 Yala 650 34,135
13 Narathiwat 468 31,613
15 Pattani 647 29,359
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 519 22,026
27 Surat Thani 210 15,877
33 Phuket 149 13,411
40 Chumphon 123 11,102
47 Ranong 29 9,137
49 Trang 183 7,829
52 Krabi 83 6,346
54 Phatthalung 194 6,302
63 Phang Nga 98 3,769
67 Satun 94 3,036

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
39 Chiang Mai 360 11,417
60 Uttaradit 8 4,090
62 Chiang Rai 30 3,982
70 Lamphun 12 2,517
71 Lampang 17 2,488
72 Nan 3 2,379
76 Phayao 20 1,790
77 Phrae 8 1,656
78 Mae Hong Son 13 1,223

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 389 96,641
8 Rayong 346 37,555
14 Chachoengsao 118 31,248
21 Prachinburi 172 20,212
30 Chanthaburi 255 15,657
34 Sa Kaeo 82 13,033
53 Trat 87 6,309

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 64 71,900
11 Ratchaburi 182 34,044
20 Phetchaburi 136 20,258
22 Kanchanaburi 195 19,199
23 Tak 202 18,679
37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 158 12,332

 

SOURCE: DDC

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending