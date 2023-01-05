Connect with us

Thailand

Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan

Published

 on 

Photo via Khaosod

A foreigner and his Thai wife were seriously injured after a white sedan crashed into their motorcycle last night when they made a U-turn at Samerng Intersection in Chiang Mai province.

A witness reported the collision to the Hang Dong Police Station at 7pm yesterday, January 4. The accident happened in front of a convenience store at the Samerng Intersection on Samerng-Chiang Mai Road.

Officers found two injured people at the scene, a foreign man who rode the motorcycle and his wife, the passenger. Their identities have not been reported. The couple’s damaged motorcycle was spotted nearby.

A rescue team took the couple to hospital. The man was seriously injured but still awake while the woman lost consciousness and is under close watch in the emergency room.

The car driver was a Thai man. His car was damaged at the front but he was not injured. He waited to meet police officers at the scene.

The witness informed officers that the motorcycle rider made a U-turn at the Samerng Intersection adding that it looked like he was unaware of the oncoming sedan which crashed directly into the motorcycle, making the two people on the motorcycle fly up in the air and fall eight metres away from the impact.

A security camera in front of the convenience store showing the accident was posted on social media here.

The police did not issue charges to anyone. The investigation officer reported that he would question those involved and consider the evidence from a security camera to provide justice to both parties.

This is the second incident involving a motorcycle and a sedan in two days.

Yesterday, a reckless sedan driver fled from the scene of a deliberate crash after smashing into a motorcycle taxi rider and dragging him about five metres on a road in Bangkok. The motorcyclist was injured in the collision but miraculously survived.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2023-01-05 11:51
  View the video and it is obviously the (he should not be riding any bike of any kind) foreigner’s fault, and it looks as if he did not know how to ride his semi bigger bike adequately or they…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime33 seconds ago

VIDEO: Indian restaurant owner attacked for ‘stealing customers’ in Thailand
World11 mins ago

Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
Politics14 mins ago

‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation
Sponsored3 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)46 mins ago

Thailand’s public health minister says Chinese tourists won’t be discriminated against
Food48 mins ago

Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal
Thailand55 mins ago

Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples
Technology1 hour ago

The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Coronavirus World1 hour ago

Airlines up in arms over increase in Covid measures due to influx of Chinese travellers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

VIDEO: The WHO accuses China of massaging Covid data
Thailand2 hours ago

Lights out & Unfiltered | GMT
Thailand2 hours ago

Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus
Hot News3 hours ago

Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Malaysia responds to China’s lifted Covid restrictions with plans to tighten borders
Press Room3 hours ago

Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending