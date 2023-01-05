Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan

A foreigner and his Thai wife were seriously injured after a white sedan crashed into their motorcycle last night when they made a U-turn at Samerng Intersection in Chiang Mai province.

A witness reported the collision to the Hang Dong Police Station at 7pm yesterday, January 4. The accident happened in front of a convenience store at the Samerng Intersection on Samerng-Chiang Mai Road.

Officers found two injured people at the scene, a foreign man who rode the motorcycle and his wife, the passenger. Their identities have not been reported. The couple’s damaged motorcycle was spotted nearby.

A rescue team took the couple to hospital. The man was seriously injured but still awake while the woman lost consciousness and is under close watch in the emergency room.

The car driver was a Thai man. His car was damaged at the front but he was not injured. He waited to meet police officers at the scene.

The witness informed officers that the motorcycle rider made a U-turn at the Samerng Intersection adding that it looked like he was unaware of the oncoming sedan which crashed directly into the motorcycle, making the two people on the motorcycle fly up in the air and fall eight metres away from the impact.

A security camera in front of the convenience store showing the accident was posted on social media here.

The police did not issue charges to anyone. The investigation officer reported that he would question those involved and consider the evidence from a security camera to provide justice to both parties.

This is the second incident involving a motorcycle and a sedan in two days.

Yesterday, a reckless sedan driver fled from the scene of a deliberate crash after smashing into a motorcycle taxi rider and dragging him about five metres on a road in Bangkok. The motorcyclist was injured in the collision but miraculously survived.