Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal

Eating Thai food is a great way to experience the flavours of Thailand. Whether you are dining at a restaurant or cooking your own Thai meal at home, it is important to know how to order the perfect Thai meal. From choosing the right dishes to understanding the flavours and spices, this guide will help you make the most of your Thai dining experience. With these tips, you can order a delicious Thai meal that will tantalize your taste buds.

1. Start with a Shared Appetizer

For a truly Thai experience, start your meal off by sharing a variety of appetizers. Popular options include fried spring rolls, filled with savoury ingredients like cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles, and served with sweet chilli sauce; chicken satay, skewers of marinated chicken grilled to perfection and served with a creamy peanut sauce; fish cakes, savoury patties made with fish, red curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, and served with cucumber relish; and steamed dumplings, filled with pork and mushrooms and served with a soy-based dipping sauce.

2. Choose Your Soup

Soup is an important part of a Thai meal. Popular soups include tom yum, a spicy soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, and shrimp; tom kha, a coconut milk-based soup flavoured with galanga, lime leaves, and mushrooms; and khanom jin, a rice-based soup with pork, shrimp, or chicken.

3. Pick Your Main Dish

Thai cuisine has so many options for your main dish. Popular dishes include pad Thai, a stir-fried noodle dish with vegetables, tofu, egg, and shrimp; green curry, a coconut-based curry with vegetables and your choice of protein; massaman curry, curry with potatoes, peanuts, and your choice of protein; and red curry, a spicy curry with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and your choice of protein. Consider ordering a few different dishes to share with your group.

4. Don’t Forget the Side Dishes

Side dishes are a must for any Thai meal. Try ordering some sticky rice, a sweet and savoury steamed rice served with mango; papaya salad, a spicy salad of shredded papaya, chillies, lime juice, and fish sauce; Thai-style omelette, an egg omelette filled with pork and vegetables; and stir-fried vegetables, a mix of fresh vegetables stir-fried with garlic and soy sauce.

5. Pick Your Drinks

Thai beverages range from cold or hot teas, to Thai-style iced coffee, to beer. For something a little different, try a refreshing Thai iced tea! This sweet, creamy tea is made with a blend of black tea, sugar, and condensed milk, and served over ice.

6. End on a Sweet Note

For dessert, try some mango sticky rice or banana roti. Mango sticky rice is glutinous rice steamed with coconut milk and served with freshly sliced mango. Banana roti is a sweet and savoury dish made with flour, butter, and banana, fried in a skillet and served with condensed milk and honey. Both are delicious, traditional Thai desserts that are sure to please your taste buds.

When ordering a Thai meal, it is important to consider the balance of flavours, the spice level of the food, and the quantity of food that is being ordered. Additionally, it is important to consider the dietary restrictions of each person and to order accordingly. By following these tips, you can ensure that your Thai meal will be delicious and perfect for everyone.

You can also check out our article on Bangkok’s Best Breakfast Spots: 5 Places to Start Your Day.