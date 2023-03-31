Horny Thai man fined 200 baht for having sex in public under Bangkok bridge

Photo by อัญมณี คงสินธ์ and ธนวัต นาคขำ via Facebook/ เน ชั่น โพสต์ นิวส์

A horny Thai man was fined 200 baht after being caught on a video having sex with his 20 year old girlfriend near a public park under the Bhumibol Bridge 2 in Bangkok yesterday.

A witness, 65 year old Tawee, recorded the lustful couple having sex near the Bhumibol Bridge’s foundation pillar and shared the video on social media yesterday to condemn their behaviour. He later gave an interview to the media saying…

“I was standing nearby the scene when I spotted the couple engaged in sexual activity. They should not do this in public. The area is also situated close to Lat Pho Park, which is a public space where locals and children gather and exercise. Why do they not find a better place?”

Officers from Phrapadaeng Police Station managed to track down the randy man from the video, 42 year old Karun, on the same day after spotting him cycling nearby from the clothes he wore in the video.

Karun was questioned at the police station. He initially denied the allegation, claiming that he and his girlfriend were just lying down and relaxing. However, he had to admit to his action after officers showed him the video.

The amorous man claimed that he didn’t have enough money to book a hotel room, so he and his girlfriend decided to meet near the Bhumibol Bridge instead. He revealed that they had been seeing each other for two months and often met at the same location or Nakhon Kuankan Walking Street nearby.

Karun confessed that they met each other at midnight on the day of the incident and spent the night there, engaging in sexual activity until the morning. He woke up in the afternoon but could not find his girlfriend. So, he cycled around to look for her and was subsequently arrested by the police.

Karun faced a charge of violating Section 397 of the Criminal Law by acting in a way of harassing and causing humiliation. This charge carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht but, fortunately for Karun, he was fined only 200 baht.

Last month, two Thai men and a Thai woman in the central province of Phitsanulok were fined 500 baht each for engaging in sexual activity on an overpass, and a foreign man was fined 5,000 baht last year for public sex with a Thai woman in Pattaya.