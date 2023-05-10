Move Forward Party aims to make an impact in upcoming Thai elections

Photo Courtesy Channel News Asia

The Move Forward Party, which emerged in the wake of the dissolution of Thailand’s Future Forward Party, is set to make a significant impact in the upcoming polls. The latter won 81 seats in the 2019 Thai elections, enjoying overwhelming support from young voters due to its liberal-progressive stance. However, the country’s Constitutional Court disbanded the party over campaign finance violations, effectively banning its executives from seeking office for ten years.

Undeterred by these events, the remaining members established the Move Forward Party, appointing Pita Limjaroenrat, a 42-year-old Ivy League-educated leader. The new party maintains the original liberal-progressive ideology, which has often drawn criticism from Thai conservatives. The upcoming elections will be the first to take place since the youth-led protests between 2020 and 2021, which challenged the political status quo following the dissolution of the Future Forward Party.

Demands for reforms to the entire Thai power structure have grown, including calls for limiting the political influence of the military and the monarchy. The state has responded by charging hundreds of Thais with offenses such as lese majeste. Despite these challenges, the Move Forward Party has continued to focus on civil liberties while attracting new figures who hope to replicate Future Forward’s electoral success.

Among them is Chonthica Jangrew, an activist facing 20 cases against her, who is running as a candidate in the Pathumthani province. She acknowledges that people she encounters want good politics and effective solutions to issues beyond a fair political system and good governance. Another key figure is Rangsiman Rome, the Move Forward Party’s spokesperson, who has transitioned from activist to lawmaker and recognizes the importance of addressing multiple issues as a Member of Parliament.

During a rally in Bangkok, party leader Limjaroenrat stated that the Move Forward Party would not collaborate with the parties supporting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy Prawit Wongsuwan. This position marks a clear distinction between what the Move Forward Party considers the past and what it envisions for Thailand’s future, reports Channel News Asia.