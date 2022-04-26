Connect with us

Thailand

Country with biggest penis size revealed… it's not Thailand

Thaiger

Published

 on 

In a recent survey conducted by online pharmacy From Mars comparing erect penis sizes in 86 countries, Thai penises were ranked as the 7th smallest in the world (#80). The average erect Thai penis measures in at 4.27 inches (10.8cm).

We’re not sure on the accuracy of the measurements, which could be generous seeing as the study relied on self-reported data.

But Thailand didn’t finish last…

Cambodian penises are the smallest in the world, measuring 3.95 inches (10cm) when standing tall.

So who’s the biggest?

The biggest penises in the world can be found in Ecuador (#1) averaging at a whopping 6.93 inches (17.6cm).

The top 10 countries with the biggest erections are… Ecuador (#1), Cameroon (#2), Bolivia (#3), Sudan (#4), Haiti (#5), Senegal (#6), Gambia (#7), Cuba (#8), Netherlands (#9) and Zambia (#10).

The top 10 countries with the smallest penises are… Cambodia (#1), Taiwan (#2), Philippines (#3), Sri Lanka (#4), Hong Kong (#5), Bangladesh (#6), Thailand (#7), Vietnam (#8), Malaysia (#9) and Singapore (#10).

Does size matter?

Navin Khosla, the pharmacist who conducted the survey, said that penis size can have a massive impact on men’s confidence and self-image…

“Most of us have wondered at some point or another whether ours is big enough… The truth is, that the owner of the penis is far more likely to be worried about the size of their penis than their sexual partners are!”

Having a big penis has its ups and down too…

Even those on the upper end of the scale can have “penis anxiety.” Jonah Falcon is a man from New York who claims that the biggest penis in the world belongs to him, measuring in at 13.5 inches long (34.4cm). Jonah said his huge penis has prevented him from working…

“I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and I also cannot get on my knees. I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me.”

But the bottom line is… size has no bearing on what the penis can do, or the pleasure you can give or get from it, according to Healthline magazine.

penis sizes

SOURCE: The Nation

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-04-26 11:32
    Absolute rubbish. There are loads of dikks in Thailand, and some of them are huge....
    image
    Poolie
    2022-04-26 11:34
    There's lots of penis on here, that's what keeps the ears apart. 😃
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-26 11:34
    So next they will be having to go back and get all the diameter info. So back to the old question, is it the lenght or is it the width that pleases a woman, er um, and now days having…
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-04-26 11:35
    surveys about penis size are a growing issue, that only gets bigger.
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-04-26 11:36
    Just now, TheDirtyDurian said: surveys about penis size are a growing issue, that only gets bigger. That's just balls
    Trending