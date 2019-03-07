Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson
“The use of spotted eagle rays as a main ingredient in a reality TV cooking show is not illegal, though the aquatic animal should be conserved rather than consumed.”
This from the Deputy Fisheries Department Director General Arunchai Puthcharoen.
He referred to controversy over the use of eagle rays as the main ingredient in the Thai MasterChef program, raising concerns regarding the legality and appropriateness.
He said the consumption of eagle rays is not illegal in Thailand, but it is not encouraged as the species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, classified as Vulnerable (VU).
The fishing of eagle rays in Thailand is not common, and fishermen normally have no specific fishing equipment for such a marine catch.
“Efforts should be taken to protect all marine animals which indicate the abundance of natural resources in Thai territorial waters.”
Read the original story from The Thaiger HERE.
SOURCE: NNT
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Security tight ahead of Thai Raksa Chart verdict
Security is tight this morning in and around the Constitutional Court building as the court is due to deliver its verdict on the fate of the pro-Thaksin Thai Raksa Chart party.
Four sniffer dogs, special-forces police and a bomb disposal team thoroughly searched the area of the court building for firearms and explosives.
The number of surveillance cameras has been increased from the usual 20 to about 100. 1,500 policemen from different units, including crowd control teams have been deployed at the court for today’s announcement.
Thai PBS reports that four huge TV screens and a PA system have been installed on the second floor of the court building so that members of the media, party supporters and members of the public can watch the court proceedings.
Most key members and the executive board of the Thai Raksa Chart party are expected to converge on the court tomorrow to hear the verdict, which is scheduled to be read at about 3pm.
The Thai Raksa Chart party, an off-shoot of the Pheu Thai party, was accused of committing a hostile act against the constitutional democratic system by the Election Commission for its nomination of Princess Ubolratana, a member of the Royal Family, as its sole prime ministerial candidate. A subsequent intervention by HM the King indicated that the Princess’s nomination was highly inappropriate.
If the Constitutional Court finds Thai Raksa Chart guilty, the party will be disbanded and all 14 executive board members may be banished from politics for up to 10 years and the party’s electoral candidates disqualified from contesting the March 24 general election.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
206 motorcyclists fined 1000 baht in one hour for riding on footpath
“Excuse me Sir, may I relieve you of 1,000 baht for riding on the footpath?”
Is it a new crackdown on motorcyclists riding on the footpaths in Bangkok?
Thong Lor police say they stopped and fined 206 motorcyclists in just sixty minutes for using the sidewalk in front of Terminal 21 in Asoke.
Daily News reports that police teamed up with Wattana municipal officials and Department of Land Transport staff to enforce the laws about riding on the sidewalks.
Pol Maj Nitthithorn Jintakanon say they had received many complaints about the problem in Asoke.
He said each rider was fined 1,000 baht netting 206,000 baht in just one hour of the enforcement. Police promise continued action on this matter.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Man allegedly dumps disabled wife on Bangkok roadside
Police have arrested a man after his partially paralysed wife was found on a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district last night.
The husband, Wichai Kasak, claims his wife got out of his car when he stopped to buy dinner. He says that he had then driven around to try to locate her before eventually learning she was at the Bang Khen police station.
But witnesses told Bang Khen police that they saw a man driving a pink Mazda with a Chiang Rai licence plates drop a disabled woman on Soi Therd Rachan 19. Passers-by helped the woman before she was taken to the police station. The woman was identified as 38 year old Prissana Thephachomphu, a bed-ridden resident of Sikan in Bangkok’s Don Muang district.
As of 7pm last night, Paveena Hongsakul, chairwoman of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, intervened and placed Prissana under her care at the foundation in Pathum Thani.
Police later located the Mazda car on Soi Moo Ban Pincharoen 4 at 8pm and took the driver to the police station for questioning.
He denies dumping his wife.
Police say they will conduct further investigation before officially charging him.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
American backpacker refuses to pay for girl he brought back to hostel, punches staff
Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson
Air quality for Thailand – March 7
Fire engulfs textile factory in Chon Buri
Two lawyers killed in alleged hit and run – Surin
Security tight ahead of Thai Raksa Chart verdict
206 motorcyclists fined 1000 baht in one hour for riding on footpath
Three Chinese arrested for working as photographers in wedding shoot
Man allegedly dumps disabled wife on Bangkok roadside
Muslim man shot and wounded on the Thai/Malaysia border
Kite protest as Samui airport’s neighbors demand more compensation
‘No homosexuals in Malaysia” – Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture minister
Water restrictions on the agenda again as Phuket’s dams get low
Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO
Rawai luxury villas on ‘pause’ along Ao Sane beach
Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Opinion3 days ago
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
-
Pattaya3 days ago
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
-
Election2 days ago
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
-
Phuket2 days ago
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
-
Bangkok2 days ago
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
-
Koh Samui20 hours ago
Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui