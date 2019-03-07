Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson | The Thaiger

“The use of spotted eagle rays as a main ingredient in a reality TV cooking show is not illegal, though the aquatic animal should be conserved rather than consumed.”

This from the Deputy Fisheries Department Director General Arunchai Puthcharoen.

He referred to controversy over the use of eagle rays as the main ingredient in the Thai MasterChef program, raising concerns regarding the legality and appropriateness.

He said the consumption of eagle rays is not illegal in Thailand, but it is not encouraged as the species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, classified as Vulnerable (VU).

The fishing of eagle rays in Thailand is not common, and fishermen normally have no specific fishing equipment for such a marine catch.

“Efforts should be taken to protect all marine animals which indicate the abundance of natural resources in Thai territorial waters.”

