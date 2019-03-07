Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson

“The use of spotted eagle rays as a main ingredient in a reality TV cooking show is not illegal, though the aquatic animal should be conserved rather than consumed.”

This from the Deputy Fisheries Department Director General Arunchai Puthcharoen.

He referred to controversy over the use of eagle rays as the main ingredient in the Thai MasterChef program, raising concerns regarding the legality and appropriateness.

He said the consumption of eagle rays is not illegal in Thailand, but it is not encouraged as the species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, classified as Vulnerable (VU).

The fishing of eagle rays in Thailand is not common, and fishermen normally have no specific fishing equipment for such a marine catch.

“Efforts should be taken to protect all marine animals which indicate the abundance of natural resources in Thai territorial waters.”

SOURCE: NNT



Security tight ahead of Thai Raksa Chart verdict

2 hours ago

March 7, 2019

Security is tight this morning in and around the Constitutional Court building as the court is due to deliver its verdict on the fate of the pro-Thaksin Thai Raksa Chart party.

Four sniffer dogs, special-forces police and a bomb disposal team thoroughly searched the area of the court building for firearms and explosives.

The number of surveillance cameras has been increased from the usual 20 to about 100. 1,500 policemen from different units, including crowd control teams have been deployed at the court for today’s announcement.

Thai PBS reports that four huge TV screens and a PA system have been installed on the second floor of the court building so that members of the media, party supporters and members of the public can watch the court proceedings.

Most key members and the executive board of the Thai Raksa Chart party are expected to converge on the court tomorrow to hear the verdict, which is scheduled to be read at about 3pm.

The Thai Raksa Chart party, an off-shoot of the Pheu Thai party, was accused of committing a hostile act against the constitutional democratic system by the Election Commission for its nomination of Princess Ubolratana, a member of the Royal Family, as its sole prime ministerial candidate. A subsequent intervention by HM the King indicated that the Princess’s nomination was highly inappropriate.

If the Constitutional Court finds Thai Raksa Chart guilty, the party will be disbanded and all 14 executive board members may be banished from politics for up to 10 years and the party’s electoral candidates disqualified from contesting the March 24 general election.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

206 motorcyclists fined 1000 baht in one hour for riding on footpath

13 hours ago

March 6, 2019

“Excuse me Sir, may I relieve you of 1,000 baht for riding on the footpath?”

Is it a new crackdown on motorcyclists riding on the footpaths in Bangkok?

Thong Lor police say they stopped and fined 206 motorcyclists in just sixty minutes for using the sidewalk in front of Terminal 21 in Asoke.

Daily News reports that police teamed up with Wattana municipal officials and Department of Land Transport staff to enforce the laws about riding on the sidewalks.

Pol Maj Nitthithorn Jintakanon say they had received many complaints about the problem in Asoke.

He said each rider was fined 1,000 baht netting 206,000 baht in just one hour of the enforcement. Police promise continued action on this matter.

SOURCE: Daily News

Man allegedly dumps disabled wife on Bangkok roadside

17 hours ago

March 6, 2019

Police have arrested a man after his partially paralysed wife was found on a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district last night.

The husband, Wichai Kasak, claims his wife got out of his car when he stopped to buy dinner. He says that he had then driven around to try to locate her before eventually learning she was at the Bang Khen police station.

But witnesses told Bang Khen police that they saw a man driving a pink Mazda with a Chiang Rai licence plates drop a disabled woman on Soi Therd Rachan 19. Passers-by helped the woman before she was taken to the police station. The woman was identified as 38 year old Prissana Thephachomphu, a bed-ridden resident of Sikan in Bangkok’s Don Muang district.

As of 7pm last night, Paveena Hongsakul, chairwoman of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, intervened and placed Prissana under her care at the foundation in Pathum Thani.

Police later located the Mazda car on Soi Moo Ban Pincharoen 4 at 8pm and took the driver to the police station for questioning.

He denies dumping his wife.

Police say they will conduct further investigation before officially charging him.

SOURCE: The Nation

