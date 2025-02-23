Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 23, 2025
197 1 minute read
Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners
Photo via Drama-addict Facebook page

A popular Facebook page has highlighted concerns over Chinese property owners purchasing and illegally renting out condos as daily accommodations, bypassing hotel registration processes.

The page reported issues faced by residents in buildings where units are rented out on platforms like Airbnb. Residents have observed a constant influx of foreigners with luggage, likening it to a nearby large hotel.

Advertisements

The reported condo owners leasing out units are predominantly Chinese, owning multiple rooms spread across various floors, sometimes comprising more than half of a floor.

Locals are frustrated as these rented units effectively turn into illegal hotels, causing considerable disturbance.

Related Articles

These tourists, often unaware or indifferent to building regulations, are reported to engage in inappropriate activities such as smoking cannabis indoors, drinking alcohol in communal areas, and causing damage. Incidents also include tourists swimming with shoes on and driving against traffic in parking areas.

These actions leave the building’s management with little recourse, as the tourists usually depart before any reparations can be enforced.

Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners | News by Thaiger
Photo via Drama-addict Facebook page

Despite attempts to curb daily rentals by implementing face scan entry systems to replace keycards, an effort to prevent easy room leasing, the measures have been largely ineffective. New face scans still average between 70 to 100 monthly.

Advertisements

Efforts to involve the Department of Provincial Administration for inspections have been inconclusive, as no specific agency oversees daily rental regulation. Without firm action from building management or government intervention, the problem persists, reported KhaoSod.

In other news, Rosana Tositrakul, a former senator, is urging the Bangkok governor to enforce a 10 year old court order for the demolition of the Aetas condominium in Pathumwan district due to a breach of the Building Control Act.

Through a Facebook post on January 26, Rosana called on Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to act on the Supreme Administrative Court’s directive to dismantle the 21-storey structure on Soi Ruamrudee. The condominium still stands a decade after the court’s decision.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket officials tackle drug issues in Rawai sea gypsy community Phuket News

Phuket officials tackle drug issues in Rawai sea gypsy community

8 seconds ago
Man arrested with 200,000 meth pills in Ubon Ratchathani Thailand News

Man arrested with 200,000 meth pills in Ubon Ratchathani

39 minutes ago
Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners Thailand News

Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners

1 hour ago
Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung South Thailand News

Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

2 hours ago
Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht Phuket News

Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht

2 hours ago
Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin&#8217;s visit South Thailand News

Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin’s visit

3 hours ago
Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife Thailand News

Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife

3 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales

4 hours ago
Israeli embassy urges tourists to follow new behaviour guidelines Thailand News

Israeli embassy urges tourists to follow new behaviour guidelines

5 hours ago
Nine Afghans detained for illegal entry with Thai smugglers Thailand News

Nine Afghans detained for illegal entry with Thai smugglers

5 hours ago
Senators urge justice minister&#8217;s removal over election probe Bangkok News

Senators urge justice minister’s removal over election probe

6 hours ago
Man fatally shot while fishing in Ang Thong province Thailand News

Man fatally shot while fishing in Ang Thong province

6 hours ago
Thai man chases foreigner with knife in Pattaya after fare dispute Pattaya News

Thai man chases foreigner with knife in Pattaya after fare dispute

7 hours ago
Turkish hitchhiker praises Thai locals for aid on Chiang Mai trip Thailand News

Turkish hitchhiker praises Thai locals for aid on Chiang Mai trip

7 hours ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds across 39 Thai provinces Thailand News

Thunderstorms and strong winds across 39 Thai provinces

8 hours ago
Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception Crime News

Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception

1 day ago
Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending Crime News

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending

1 day ago
British man drops cocaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene Phuket News

British man drops cocaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

1 day ago
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice Crime News

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

1 day ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images Crime News

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

1 day ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

1 day ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

1 day ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

1 day ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 23, 2025
197 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

2 hours ago
Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht

Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht

2 hours ago
Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin&#8217;s visit

Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin’s visit

3 hours ago
Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife

Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife

3 hours ago