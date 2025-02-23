Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong Westwood3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 23, 2025
120 1 minute read
Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

Three people sustained injuries in a shooting involving a motorcycle gang in Phatthalung province. The assailant, who had no prior conflict with the group, returned to shoot a 12 year old girl after initially targeting others.

At approximately 2.30am yesterday, February 23, Police Captain Wuttichai Saengchatree of Khuan Khanun Police Station was informed of a shooting on the Asian Highway in Khuan Khanun district, Phatthalung province.

Advertisements

Officers from the local investigative unit and emergency medical teams from Chamong Subdistrict Municipality, Khuan Khanun Hospital, and Pa Phayom Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

The initial attack left three people injured: two males and one female, all with gunshot wounds to the head.

Related Articles

Emergency responders provided first aid before transporting them to Khuan Khanun Hospital and Pa Phayom Hospital. The injured were all teenagers, aged 17 years old, 14 years old, and 12 years old.

Investigations revealed that the victims had gathered for a night of motorcycle racing across several districts, including Chaloem Phra Kiat in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Pa Phayom, Khuan Khanun, and Mueang in Phatthalung.

The group was stationed at a well-lit area when a modified motorcycle circled twice before the rider opened fire. The first two victims were shot and fell, followed by the shooting of the young girl.

Advertisements

The assailant then fled the scene. The gunfire caused panic among the gathered youths, who scattered before returning to assist their injured friends and notify the police.

Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung | News by Thaiger

Friends of the victims said that they did not know the gunman or the injured parties, indicating no prior acquaintance. Chokchai Khwan-sai, Deputy Chief of Chamong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, recounted witnessing motorcycle gatherings and subsequent gunshots while out feeding fish.

The aunt of the injured 14 year old, Phaowadee, expressed concern over her nephew’s recent behaviour. Despite warnings from his grandmother, mother, and herself, he frequently snuck out at night.

On the evening before the incident, she had hidden his motorcycle, but his friends later picked him up.

Police are actively interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrator for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket officials tackle drug issues in Rawai sea gypsy community Phuket News

Phuket officials tackle drug issues in Rawai sea gypsy community

1 hour ago
Man arrested with 200,000 meth pills in Ubon Ratchathani Thailand News

Man arrested with 200,000 meth pills in Ubon Ratchathani

2 hours ago
Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners Thailand News

Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners

2 hours ago
Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung South Thailand News

Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

3 hours ago
Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht Phuket News

Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht

3 hours ago
Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin&#8217;s visit South Thailand News

Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin’s visit

4 hours ago
Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife Thailand News

Chon Buri man offers 20,000 baht reward for missing wife

4 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales

5 hours ago
Israeli embassy urges tourists to follow new behaviour guidelines Thailand News

Israeli embassy urges tourists to follow new behaviour guidelines

6 hours ago
Nine Afghans detained for illegal entry with Thai smugglers Thailand News

Nine Afghans detained for illegal entry with Thai smugglers

6 hours ago
Senators urge justice minister&#8217;s removal over election probe Bangkok News

Senators urge justice minister’s removal over election probe

7 hours ago
Man fatally shot while fishing in Ang Thong province Thailand News

Man fatally shot while fishing in Ang Thong province

7 hours ago
Thai man chases foreigner with knife in Pattaya after fare dispute Pattaya News

Thai man chases foreigner with knife in Pattaya after fare dispute

8 hours ago
Turkish hitchhiker praises Thai locals for aid on Chiang Mai trip Thailand News

Turkish hitchhiker praises Thai locals for aid on Chiang Mai trip

8 hours ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds across 39 Thai provinces Thailand News

Thunderstorms and strong winds across 39 Thai provinces

9 hours ago
Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception Crime News

Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception

1 day ago
Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending Crime News

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending

1 day ago
British man drops cocaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene Phuket News

British man drops cocaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

1 day ago
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice Crime News

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

1 day ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images Crime News

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

1 day ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

1 day ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

1 day ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

1 day ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong Westwood3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 23, 2025
120 1 minute read
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners

Concerns rise over illegal rentals by Chinese condo owners

2 hours ago
Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht

Phuket scam victims rise to 5,500, losses hit 413 million baht

3 hours ago
Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin&#8217;s visit

Explosions in southern Thailand ahead of Thaksin’s visit

4 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales

Bangkok woman arrested for illegal cannabis sales

5 hours ago