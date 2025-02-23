Motorcycle gang shooting injures three in Phatthalung

Three people sustained injuries in a shooting involving a motorcycle gang in Phatthalung province. The assailant, who had no prior conflict with the group, returned to shoot a 12 year old girl after initially targeting others.

At approximately 2.30am yesterday, February 23, Police Captain Wuttichai Saengchatree of Khuan Khanun Police Station was informed of a shooting on the Asian Highway in Khuan Khanun district, Phatthalung province.

Officers from the local investigative unit and emergency medical teams from Chamong Subdistrict Municipality, Khuan Khanun Hospital, and Pa Phayom Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

The initial attack left three people injured: two males and one female, all with gunshot wounds to the head.

Emergency responders provided first aid before transporting them to Khuan Khanun Hospital and Pa Phayom Hospital. The injured were all teenagers, aged 17 years old, 14 years old, and 12 years old.

Investigations revealed that the victims had gathered for a night of motorcycle racing across several districts, including Chaloem Phra Kiat in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Pa Phayom, Khuan Khanun, and Mueang in Phatthalung.

The group was stationed at a well-lit area when a modified motorcycle circled twice before the rider opened fire. The first two victims were shot and fell, followed by the shooting of the young girl.

The assailant then fled the scene. The gunfire caused panic among the gathered youths, who scattered before returning to assist their injured friends and notify the police.

Friends of the victims said that they did not know the gunman or the injured parties, indicating no prior acquaintance. Chokchai Khwan-sai, Deputy Chief of Chamong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, recounted witnessing motorcycle gatherings and subsequent gunshots while out feeding fish.

The aunt of the injured 14 year old, Phaowadee, expressed concern over her nephew’s recent behaviour. Despite warnings from his grandmother, mother, and herself, he frequently snuck out at night.

On the evening before the incident, she had hidden his motorcycle, but his friends later picked him up.

Police are actively interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrator for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.