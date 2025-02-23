Man arrested with 200,000 meth pills in Ubon Ratchathani

Photo via KhaoSod

A 24 year old man was arrested for allegedly storing 200,000 meth pills in preparation for distribution, following a tip-off about a drug trafficking operation in Khemarat district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Today, February 23, the Suranaree Task Force, under Control Division 4, received a tip about illegal drug activities in the area. They responded by launching the Suranaree Dok Bua Ban Samphan operation, a government initiative aimed at intercepting and suppressing drug trafficking along the border to create safe zones.

This urgent government initiative included the long-range patrol unit of the Suranaree Task Force and the rapid deployment unit, in collaboration with the 2302nd Ranger Company, patrol and surveillance teams, anti-drug military officers, and the 22nd Narcotic Suppression Center.

The operation also included the anti-narcotics division from Ubon Ratchathani‘s provincial police. A team of 15 personnel was deployed to stake out and intercept at a house in Nong Nok Tha subdistrict, Khemarat district.

They successfully apprehended 24 year old Nattawut and seized 200,000 methamphetamine pills, a car, and a motorcycle. Upon initial questioning, Nattawut admitted to storing the drugs for future distribution.

Following his confession, he, along with the seized drugs, was taken to the Suranaree Task Force Control Division 4 to further investigate and identify other members of the drug network and potential buyers.

This was done before handing Nattawut over to Khemarat Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

