Man arrested with 200,000 meth pills in Ubon Ratchathani

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 23, 2025
Photo via KhaoSod

A 24 year old man was arrested for allegedly storing 200,000 meth pills in preparation for distribution, following a tip-off about a drug trafficking operation in Khemarat district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Today, February 23, the Suranaree Task Force, under Control Division 4, received a tip about illegal drug activities in the area. They responded by launching the Suranaree Dok Bua Ban Samphan operation, a government initiative aimed at intercepting and suppressing drug trafficking along the border to create safe zones.

This urgent government initiative included the long-range patrol unit of the Suranaree Task Force and the rapid deployment unit, in collaboration with the 2302nd Ranger Company, patrol and surveillance teams, anti-drug military officers, and the 22nd Narcotic Suppression Center.

The operation also included the anti-narcotics division from Ubon Ratchathani‘s provincial police. A team of 15 personnel was deployed to stake out and intercept at a house in Nong Nok Tha subdistrict, Khemarat district.

They successfully apprehended 24 year old Nattawut and seized 200,000 methamphetamine pills, a car, and a motorcycle. Upon initial questioning, Nattawut admitted to storing the drugs for future distribution.

Following his confession, he, along with the seized drugs, was taken to the Suranaree Task Force Control Division 4 to further investigate and identify other members of the drug network and potential buyers.

This was done before handing Nattawut over to Khemarat Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a 30 year old man was arrested during an anti-drug raid at the sea gypsy village in Rawai, Phuket, where officers seized a substantial quantity of illicit drugs. The operation was conducted by the Special Operations Unit of the Phuket office of the Department of Local Administration (DOLA), led by Akkara Suwatthikul.

In other news, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), in collaboration with partner agencies, intercepted a shipment of 500 kilogrammes of methamphetamine intended for transportation to a neighbouring country.

Crime News
Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

