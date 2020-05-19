Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices | The Thaiger

Thailand
Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
The Office of Trade Competition Commission says it’s keeping an eye on the practices of food delivery companies to ensure restaurants that are currently unable to serve food on their premises are not being ripped off. Nation Thailand reports that the OTCC says operators who hike up their commission will face hefty fines of up to 10% of their annual revenue.
Popular delivery apps for companies like Food Panda and Grab Food charge quite high commissions for being on their app and providing delivery services. They also have additional charges for promotions that get YOUR restaurant up front as customers scroll around.
OTCC secretary-general Somsak Kiatchailak says that in accordance with the 2018 Competition Act, food delivery providers who overcharge restaurants for promotions, or who otherwise include unfair conditions in their contracts, will be monitored and penalised accordingly. He says many operators have introduced terms that make it difficult, if not impossible, for restaurants to switch to a competing delivery service if they wish to do so.
Somsak says a new sub-committee is drafting regulations to stop such practices, adding that both sides of the debate will be invited to discuss the issues prior to any regulations being introduced.
Although many restaurants across Thailand are now permitted to open, they are still governed by restrictions in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including social distancing requirements and a ban on the consumption of alcohol on-site. Some are currently not in a position to re-open, relying instead on food delivery services to help them stay financially afloat and reach hungry customers.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday
According to the Thai Highways Department, the long awaited extended section of the Motorway Number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut will open up this Friday and will be accessible free of charge to users until the end of August.
The Director General of the Highways Department informed the media this morning.
“From May 22 the public can use the extended section for free starting at the U-Tapao toll booth. After the end of August the toll fee for Motorway number 7 will be 25-130 baht for four-wheel vehicles, 45-210 baht for six-wheel vehicles and 60-305 baht for other vehicles.”
The Director General believes the motorway is a vital part of the Eastern Economic Corridor project that will help link future and current transport routes, including transportation by air and sea. The total cost of the project was around 18 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Around 173 Thai hotels are appealing to the PM for help after a European tour group reneged on up to 2 billion baht in unpaid bills. Daily News reports that the TUI tour group has left hotels in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani struggling with significant cash flow problems after trying to renegotiate its contract so that it would only have to pay 25% now, with no confirmation of when the remainder might be paid.
The TUI group, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world’s largest tour operators and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had brought many Europeans to Thailand. However, when trips were cancelled as a result of the virus outbreak, it’s understood TUI left many accommodation providers struggling for cash, despite receiving a reported US$2 billion bailout from the German government.
Now 12 tourism organisations, representing 173 hotels have written a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha asking him to contact the German government about the issue. They say they refuse to re-negotiate the contract with TUI and want half the debt to be paid this month, with the remainder settled by the end of October.
SOURCES: ThaiVisa and Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
A shortage of condoms is one thing. A shortage of condoms while people around the world are stuck at home is another. Since a top condom manufacturer in Malaysia halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Thai company is now stepping up to fill the gap.
Thai Nippon Rubber Industry, the country’s biggest condom manufacturer, is increasing production by 27%, according to Nation Thailand. They make the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms. They plan to sell 1.9 billion condoms this year. Hopefully that’s enough to keep everyone, well, happy.
Authorities feared that a shortage of condoms could lead to more potential more serious issues like unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexual diseases.
Last month, the UN Population fund said they could only get half of its usual condom supplies. They say the poorest and most vulnerable would be hit hardest, adding that there could be an increase in unsafe abortions.
“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women and their partners and families,” a spokesperson told the Bangkok Post.
Most of the Thai Nippon’s orders are exported and the demand for condoms in China has risen, Department of International Trade Promotion Somdet Susomboon says.
Last year, China imported condoms valued at $50.7 million and $443 million in rubber latex for condom production, Susomboon says he expects the value of the condom market this year to go up by 18%.
Last month, in a television appearance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, asked citizens to stay at home. He then called on his compatriots to “take advantage of the enforced intimacy to boost the country’s shrinking population: by making babies”.
Watch out in November and December for the spate of ‘lockdown babies’.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday
Cabinet gives the green light for Thai Airways to file for bankruptcy
Trial Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results – VIDEO
Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19
University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations
Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth
e-learning leaves many students locked out of new school term
“Amazing Trusted Thailand” – tourism rebrands
Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders
Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Young student busted for big crimes
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Newborn found dead in southern Thailand university pond
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Fishing industry seeks 50,000 men amidst Covid-19 migrant exodus
Lightning kills one, injures another in northern Thailand storms
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
- Business3 days ago
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Business3 days ago
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen