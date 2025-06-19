Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

Thaniwan warned new wage could trigger salary hikes across positions

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
56 1 minute read
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike
Photo courtesy of Travelvui

The Thai Restaurant Association expressed concern about the impact of the recent decision to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht on the already struggling restaurant sector.

This adjustment, effective from July 1, will apply to all workers in Bangkok and is extended to employees in most hotels and entertainment venues across the country. Currently, the minimum wage in Bangkok stands at 372 baht per day.

Thai Restaurant Association President Thaniwan Kulmongkol highlighted that while restaurant operators typically offer wages higher than the minimum to attract workers, the increase might still pose challenges.

The change particularly affects non-skilled foreign workers within the industry. Thaniwan pointed out that workers earning slightly above the new minimum wage might demand higher salaries, potentially prompting a wage hike across all positions.

She emphasised the necessity for better communication between restaurant owners and staff during these challenging times.

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike | News by Thaiger
Photo of Thaniwan Kulmongkol courtesy of The Nation

Suthiphon Somvasoon, owner of Kaotom Thewet in Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, confirmed the labour shortages faced by the industry, noting that many Thais are reluctant to work in restaurants.

He mentioned that while foreign workers could fill most roles, some management and chef positions still require Thai nationals. Suthiphon stated that his staff currently earn above the new minimum wage, with only inexperienced new hires starting at the legal minimum. To attract workers, the restaurant also provides meals and accommodation.

Related Articles

He acknowledged the economic downturn and its impact on the industry, asserting that due to current wages already exceeding 400 baht, further increases are not planned. He remarked on the pressure the wage hike places on restaurants already grappling with rising raw material costs, which may force them to increase prices.

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Flickr
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of thai-awesome.com

Suthiphon proposed that the government implement economic stimulus measures to attract foreign tourists, suggesting improvements such as addressing overcharging by taxis and tuk tuks to enhance the tourist experience, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

25 seconds ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

8 minutes ago
Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues Thailand News

Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

16 minutes ago
Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him Bangkok News

Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him

25 minutes ago
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach Crime News

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

38 minutes ago
Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns Business News

Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns

44 minutes ago
Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025] | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025]

49 minutes ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband&#8217;s ammunition online Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

53 minutes ago
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

1 hour ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

1 hour ago
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash Phuket News

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

1 hour ago
Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession Crime News

Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

2 hours ago
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims Thailand News

Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

2 hours ago
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

3 hours ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

3 hours ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

3 hours ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

3 hours ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

3 hours ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

4 hours ago
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM&#8217;s Instagram post sparks political meltdown Bangkok News

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

4 hours ago
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage Thailand News

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

4 hours ago
High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud Bangkok News

High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

4 hours ago
Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance Phuket News

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

5 hours ago
Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x