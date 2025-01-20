Chon Buri locals celebrate lottery wins at temple visit

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents celebrated with enthusiasm at a renowned temple in Chon Buri after winning lottery prizes with numbers linked to their visit to Luang Pho Yai.

Many gathered at the temple to offer thanks following the lottery draw on January 17, where the winning numbers included 807779, three-digit numbers 699 and 961, and two-digit number 23.

Advertisements

The celebrations were fuelled by a previous visit on January 1, where a significant number of firecrackers were lit, revealing the numbers 79 and 083.

Today, January 20, at 11am, a local, 43 year old Ramphoei, brought offerings to the temple, including 100 packs of drinking water, 100 kilogrammes of rice, six packs of soft drinks, 10 sets of grilled pork, and 10,000 firecrackers.

Accompanied by more than 10 other fortunate people, Ramphoei performed a ritual in gratitude to Luang Pho Yai.

During their previous visit, they had engaged in a ceremony involving ping pong balls and firecracker tails, which led them to choose the special number 79 for their lottery tickets, resulting in multiple wins.

The ceremony at the temple was attended by several residents who had won lottery prizes. They gathered to offer thanks and share their success stories, with many holding winning tickets for both the two-digit number 23 and the three-digit number 477.

Advertisements

After their offerings, they proceeded to ignite 10,000 firecrackers on the temple grounds, uncovering new numbers 22 and 308. Remarkably, these numbers aligned with a previously sought number, 722, during a ritual for predicting auspicious numbers, reported KhaoSod.

These numbers have been taken as a sign of luck, prompting residents to consider them in the upcoming lottery draw on February 1. The community eagerly anticipates another round of potential success, driven by their faith in the auspicious numbers associated with their revered temple.

In related news, a wave of excitement swept through a household in Nong Khai province when a young woman shared the news of her uncle’s lottery win.