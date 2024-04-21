Chinese woman reunites with Thai rescuers after surviving cliff fall

Picture courtesy of Office of the Pha Taem National Park

A heartfelt reunion occurred at Pha Taem National Park‘s office in Kong Chiam district, Ubon Ratchathani. Wang Nan, a 37 year old Chinese woman, met the four national park officials who rescued her after she was pushed off a cliff by her husband in 2019.

Wang’s tears were shed in gratitude as she embraced each of the four rescuers, Pairote Phew-oon, Sakulthai Chansook, Sorawit Mingman, and Sataporn Phima. They were the ones who responded when she desperately needed help after a 34-metre fall from a cliff, a fall that she and her then-unborn baby miraculously survived, thanks to the trees that broke the fall.

This horrific incident took place on June 9, 2019, when Wang, then three months pregnant, and her husband, Yu Xiaodong, paid a visit to the cliff, known for its rock paintings, near the Pha Taem Viewpoint. It was supposed to be a peaceful sunrise viewing but it turned into a nightmare when her husband allegedly pushed her off the cliff. Wang sustained multiple fractures in her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone, and knees.

Her cries for help were heard by a Thai tourist, who immediately alerted park officials. The four rescuers mentioned earlier provided her with first aid before rushing her to Kong Chiam District Hospital.

During the reunion, Wang expressed her gratitude, praising the quick response of all involved in the rescue operation five years ago. As a token of appreciation, she presented the group with healthy drinks.

The motive behind this brutal act was reportedly financial. Yu was arrested by Thai police on an attempted murder charge about a week after the incident. Wang revealed during an interview that her husband was in debt due to a gambling addiction.

He had reportedly tried to persuade her to pay off his 2 million yuan debt (US$300,000), but she only agreed to cover half of it, leaving him to pay the rest, reported Bangkok Post.

This case concluded with Thailand’s Supreme Court sentencing Yu to 33 years and four months in jail. However, the reunion was bittersweet, as Wang’s unborn child did not survive the fall. To this day, it’s uncertain whether the fall was the direct cause of the foetus’ death.