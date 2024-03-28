Thai woman admits to Chinese man’s credit card theft in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว

A Thai woman finally confessed to stealing credit cards from a Chinese man after initially denying the theft. The thief even accused the foreigner of trying to rape her at his BBQ restaurant in Pattaya.

The Chinese victim, 33 year old Dihui Wu Dihui, sought help from Bang Lamung Police Station officers saying a Thai woman, later identified as 31 year old Darinrat, stole his credit cards and spent 32,815 baht at a gold shop.

Darinrat later came forward to defend herself saying Dihui instructed her to withdraw 30,000 baht in cash from a gold shop and that she had already given him the money.

Darinrat went on to accuse Dihui of attempting to rape her when they were at the man’s BBQ restaurant in Pattaya. She admitted to meeting Dihui on a dating site but insisted they were friends and not romantically involved.

Dihui denied the allegation, saying he had no idea about the money withdrawal and never tried to rape her. Dihui said Darinrat looked nothing like her profile picture on the dating app. He did not like her and did not want to have sex with her.

After a period of blaming each other, Darinrat finally confessed to stealing the Chinese man’s credit cards to withdraw money from the gold shop. She apologised to the public for causing chaos and confusion.

Darinrat faces imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both for violating Section 269/5 of the Criminal Law: using another person’s credit card in a way that may cause harm to the cardholder or the public.

Darinrat left a message for Dihui saying he also looked different from his profile picture on the dating app. His picture showed that he had hair but he did not. However, Darinrat insisted that she did not care because she only saw him as a friend.

