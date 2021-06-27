Britain’s health minister resigns after affair breaks Covid guidance

The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis

Yesterday, Britain health minister, Matt Hancock resigned after admitting he broke Covid-19 guidance after kissing and “embracing” his non-wife/aide in his office. The move did not sit well with colleagues amidst the lockdown.

Matt sent his resignation letter to Borris Johnson who was reportedly sorry to get it.

“We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis”, read Matt’s letter.

SOURCE: Reuters

