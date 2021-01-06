Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule | The Thaiger

The pollution control department reports PM2.5 dust particles exceed the standard in 21 areas of Bangkok this morning and reaching unhealthy levels. People in the affected areas are being told to monitor their health. People who have any symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, “please stay inside the premises and refrain from outdoor activities”. Children and elderly people should be particularly careful.

The areas where the PM2.5 amount exceeds the standard are…

Thon Buri

Bang Khun Thian

Nong Kahem

Bang Bon

Chom Thong

Bangkok Yai

Thonburiroom Park (Thung Khru)

Thung Khru

Bang Kae Pirom Park, Bang Kae

Klong San

Pasi Charoen

Taweewanarom Park (Taweewattana)

Taweewattana

Samphantawong

Rat Burana

Bang Koh Laem

Taling Chan

Yannawa

Chaloem Phrakiat Park (Bang Kho Laem)

Phra Nakhon

Bangkok Noi

The amount of toxic haze has been increasing lately because of open burning activities in agricultural areas in neighbouring provinces of Bangkok and other regions.

The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department says that in the past week there were fewer vehicles on the road in Bangkok, thanks to the disease-control measures announced before the New Year holiday, which included the work from home alternative.

“Some people in Bangkok also travelled to provinces at this time. PM2.5 levels were below the safe threshold. On Monday, January 4, PM2.5 rose to unhealthy levels because more people returned to Bangkok after the holiday, according to the Director-General. The dust situation in Bangkok has improved from last year, as measures against Covid-19 have reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”

SOURCE: Air4Thai | PCD | NNT | Thairath Online

