Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
PHOTO: THAI Flights
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Thai Airways is reducing its international flight schedule from now until March 27. Domestic flights will still operate as normal under the airline’s sister carrier Thai Smile.

Thai Airways will reduce international flights to the following destinations:

Asia

  • Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639
  • Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625
  • Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623
  • Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657
  • Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633
  • Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643

Australia

  • Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476

Europe

  • Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951
  • Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923
  • London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911

SOURCE: TAT

Thailand

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand

