Chewathai launches seven new property projects in Bangkok despite slowdown | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Chewathai launches seven new property projects in Bangkok despite slowdown
Listed property firm Chewathai says they are revising down their revenue target for this year from 2.8 billion to 1.6 billion baht after demand for residential projects has shown a slowing down in the first half of 2019. The company’s managing director Boon Choon Kiet made the announcement yesterday.
Boon says Chewathai’s total revenue of 618.65 million baht in the first half of this year was lower than estimated because the property market has been facing high competition. He says the two main factors were a liower demand for residential property plus restrictions on loans approved by commercial Thai banks.
But he says the company has decided to go ahead with the launch of seven new residential projects worth 7.2 billion baht – two of which will be launched in the third quarter of this year worth a combined 2.64 billion baht and five projects in the fourth quarter worth 4.78 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Chewathai managing director Boon Choon Kiet – The Nation
Bangkok
Police had a laugh but urged students to wear helmets next time
PHOTO: Facebook/Thanit BunBong
The photo has been a favourite floating around social media. Police called these three students to the side of the road on Thursday after the young driver decided to wear a cooking pot as a helmet on his head.
The incident was shared online by a Thanit BunBong saying that the police were initially confused by the ‘shiny helmet’ but took it as a good joke and had a laugh about the cheeky stunt.
The Police officer from Nakhon Nayok, north-east of Bangkok, said he was working as usual at the intersection. He called over the bike to see what the driver was wearing on his head.
When the motorbike got closer he realised the driver had a cooking pot on his head and the two young passengers had no protection at all. He said he laughed at the joke but warned the teenagers to never have 3 persons sitting on a motorbike again and to wear helmets next time before letting them go.
As to why the students had the cooking pot with them? They were heading to a cooking competition at their school. The students told police that when they saw the officer standing at the intersection, one of the boys put the pot on the driver’s head.
Good news, the motorbike was properly registered but the officer gave them a quick lecture about helmets and motorbike safety before letting them continue their trip to school.
No information is available about who won the cooking competition at school but we hope they gave the pot a good wash before using it.
SOURCE: sanook.com
Bangkok
Thai anti-alcohol campaigners demand stricter controls on underage drinking
PHOTO: “Don’t allow the children in the pubs!” – The Nation
Anti-alcohol campaigners and youth networks, are calling on Metropolitan Police to check on shops in Bang Sue district’s Soi Wongsawang 11 that are allegedly selling alcohol to youth under the age of 20 in a location adjacent to an educational institution.
The group, led by Alcohol Watch coordinator Khamron Chudecha, claimed that it is this illegal sale of alcoholic beverages that contributed to the recent tragic killing of 20 year old Witcha Noo-udom. The student, who was studying at the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, was stabbed to death by one of 11 drunk male students from another technological college on June 27.
Read that story HERE.
The attackers were aged 16 to 17. Khamron is demanding that shops that sell alcohol to underage persons or sell outside the permitted time should be closed permanently.
The group is also calling on police to punish entertainment establishments that allow patrons under the age of 20 to enter their premises, which is a violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act’s Article 29 and is punishable with a maximum one-year imprisonment and/or a maximum 20,000 baht fine.
They also urged the city police chief to have all city police precincts strictly enforce the law especially on shops selling alcohol or entertainment establishments that are in the vicinity of educational institutions as underage people may have access to alcoholic drinks.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
7-Eleven staff member gets shot tackling robber in Bangkok
PHOTOS: ejan.co
A staff member of a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district was injured after being shot when he tried to snatch the gun from a robber. The robber eventually fled with 3,000 baht cash early today.
Phasi Charoen police were alerted to the robbery at the convenience store in front of Phetkasem Soi 46 in Bang Wa subdistrict at 2.30am. When police arrived at the scene, 25 year old Suradej Jitna had already been rushed to the Phetkasem 2 Hospital. One bullet had grazed his forehead and another his left groin.
Two female staff told police that they were standing at the counter when a man, whose face was concealed by a full crash helmet, walked in with a gun shouting to “hand over the money”.
The man warned that he would count to five and start shooting if the staff failed to hand him the cash in time. A female staff member pulled out four plastic tubes containing 100 bank notes, each totalling 1,000 baht, and handed them to the robber.
At the same time, Suradej, who had ended his shift and was about to go home, walked out from the back of the shop and wrestled the robber trying to get his gun. Two bullets fired hitting Suradej who fell down while the robber ran out of the shop. Before leaving, the robber fired two more shots into the shop. One bullet hit the cash counter and another a shelf.
The robber was seen taking off riding pillion on a waiting motorcycle that headed down Phetkasem Road.
During the escape, the robber accidentally dropped a cash tube of 1,000 baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
